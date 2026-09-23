Shreya Ghoshal: 'Bairi Piya' Became Such An Important Part Of My Journey As A Singer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to revisit a phrase that holds special significance in her musical journey with her upcoming song“Bairi Piya,” a track that helped her step into Hindi cinema in 2002.

Shreya, who made her Bollywood playback debut with "Bairi Piya" from the iconic movie Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took to Instagram to announce that she is returning to this phrase with a song of her own.

“'Bairi Piya' was the song that became such an important part of my journey as a singer, and today, years later, I am returning to this phrase with a song of my own,” Shreya wrote as the caption.

The singer said that this song is deeply close to her.

Revealing the reason why, she wrote:“This song is deeply personal, born from the artist I was, the artist I have become and a desire to explore a side of myself that feels freer and more instinctive. Feels like a beautiful full-circle moment. Coming out on 25th September link is available now. #HearItFirst.”

Devdas is a period romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, with Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge.

Based on the Bengali-language 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Parvati. However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration.

As for Shreya, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali discovered her during her appearance on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma, and she recorded this track when she was just 16 years old.

She sang five songs in total for Devdas, including "Dola Re Dola" and "Silsila Ye Chahat Ka", but "Bairi Piya" was the very first one she recorded for the film.