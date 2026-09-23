Kalshi Says CFTC Hasn't Contacted It Over $5B Ether Trades

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kalshi, a prediction markets operator that launched Ether perpetual futures in May, says it has not been contacted by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and does not believe the regulator is formally examining its market activity. The statement follows a Wall Street Journal report claiming the CFTC is reviewing a pattern of rapid, highly clustered trades in Kalshi's Ether perpetual futures.

According to the Journal, the trades appeared in repeated blocks clustered around roughly $5,500 and have led to allegations of wash trading. Kalshi disputes that framing, arguing the pattern is consistent with liquidity incentives and market-making behavior common across financial markets.

Kalshi says the CFTC has not contacted it and that it does not think there is a formal examination of its Ether perpetual futures activity. The Wall Street Journal reported regulator interest tied to rapid trade clusters around approximately $5,500 and alleged wash trading. Kalshi points to liquidity incentive programs paying market makers for maintaining quoted orders, not for the volume of trades filled. Kalshi's response argues repeated fixed-size trades can occur when resting orders meet demand from many takers. The company recently reported rapid growth, with perpetual futures volume surpassing $1 billion about a week after the May launch.

Key takeawaysCFTC review claims come amid Kalshi growth

The controversy centers on Kalshi's Ether perpetual futures markets-trading venues where participants speculate on Ether's price without necessarily taking spot ownership. The Wall Street Journal reported that the CFTC is examining a sequence of fast trades clustered around $5,500, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Journal's reporting also noted the trade clustering raised wash-trading concerns-an accusation generally tied to the idea that trading volume inflates without genuine economic risk-taking by either side.

Kalshi's push into perpetual futures has been rapid. About a week after launching its perpetual futures markets in May, the company told CNBC that trading volume had surpassed $1 billion. That growth backdrop is part of why the Journal's regulator story has drawn attention to how Kalshi's markets are being supported by liquidity providers.

Kalshi denies wash trading and says it wasn't contacted

Elisabeth Diana, head of communications at Kalshi, told Cointelegraph that the company has not been contacted by the CFTC and does not believe there is any formal examination.

“We have not been contacted by the CFTC and don't believe there is any formal examination,” Diana said. She described the discussion as“rumors seeded by competitors,” adding that liquidity incentives can produce data patterns that are common in traditional financial markets. Diana also urged readers not to rely on social media chatter.

In its own explanation, Kalshi argues that the observed fixed-size trades align with a single market maker supplying resting orders at a set size and price band, which then get executed by many other participants.

What the trade pattern appears to show

According to the Wall Street Journal, trades of roughly $5,500 each summed to more than $5 billion in Ether perpetual futures volume over the prior month. The Journal also reported that Kalshi had offered some traders opportunities to buy equity in the company if they reached specific trading-volume targets. It further said Kalshi waived trading fees and provided monthly cash payments to encourage large traders to supply liquidity.

Kalshi did not address the equity-purchase possibility directly in its subsequent explanation, but in a blog post published on Wednesday the company attributed the repeated trade sizes to liquidity programs that reward market makers for keeping buy and sell orders available at predetermined sizes and within a specified price range.

In that post, Kalshi said the payments are intended to reward the presence of orders-liquidity readiness-rather than to compensate traders based on the volume of executions. It framed the recurring trade sizes as a mechanical outcome of how market makers can quote in chunks, and how those quotes can get hit by takers.

Kalshi also said that the executions involved hundreds of distinct traders, with takers repeatedly accepting the market maker's orders. In Kalshi's view, takers were“pretty consistently right” while the maker was“pretty consistently wrong,” which would not fit a wash-trading setup where both sides would be expected to behave differently if the goal were not genuine trading risk.

Why liquidity incentives can matter-and what to watch next

Market makers play a central role in derivative markets by continuously posting bids and offers, creating counterparties for traders who want immediate execution. The key distinction-at least in Kalshi's argument-is whether a market's activity is driven by incentives that support quotes (market structure and execution availability) versus incentives that could encourage artificial volume.

Kalshi's position is that fixed-size fills can be economically legitimate: if a resting order sits on an order book, it may be executed repeatedly by multiple takers, creating clusters of similar trade sizes. That explanation matters for investors and traders because it affects how market quality is interpreted-specifically, whether patterns in reported volume indicate healthier liquidity or potential manipulation.

For now, the public record is defined by two competing narratives: the Journal's report that the CFTC is looking into the trade clustering, and Kalshi's insistence that the activity is consistent with liquidity incentive programs and normal market-making mechanics. Readers should watch for any formal CFTC action, additional regulatory statements, or further disclosures from Kalshi clarifying how its incentive structures interact with execution data-especially around the reported volume targets.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.