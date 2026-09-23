Japan Lauds HH The Amir's Emphasis On Dialogue And Diplomacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) By Naoto Hisajima

Japan's ambassador to Qatar

As ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar, I commend His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his timely and compelling address to the current session of the United Nations General Assembly. His Highness's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and the rights of peoples, and fair solutions grounded in international law resonates deeply with Japan's enduring commitment to a rules-based international order. We also recall with profound respect the recent tribute paid at the United Nations to the distinguished legacy and service of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Japan shares Qatar's conviction that durable peace rests on the Charter of the United Nations and the peaceful settlement of disputes. We also underscore the imperative of safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security, including in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

On the question of Palestine, Japan is gravely concerned by the catastrophic humanitarian situation. Ultimately, a just and lasting peace requires a two-state solution, consistent with relevant UN resolutions and international law.

Japan values its longstanding friendship with the State of Qatar and recognises Qatar's vital contributions to mediation, humanitarian action, development, and partnership with the United Nations. We will continue to uphold and promote a free and open international order based on the rule of law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation. Japan remains committed to working closely with the Qatari leadership and the international community to support peaceful solutions, uphold international norms, and foster an environment where dialogue prevails over violence.

United Nations General Assembly sovereignty international order