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PM Meets Egypt, Sweden And Germany Fms

PM Meets Egypt, Sweden And Germany Fms


2026-09-23 11:27:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met separately Wednesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Co-operation and Egyptian Expatriates of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Badr Abdelatty, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard, and the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Johann Wadephul, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meetings, they discussed co-operation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, and discussed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

United Nations General Assembly Foreign Affairs diplomatic

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Gulf Times

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