PM Meets Egypt, Sweden And Germany Fms

During the meetings, they discussed co-operation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, and discussed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

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