Qatar Accelerates Shift To Autonomous AI Across Public, Private Sectors

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's public and private institutions are moving beyond experimental technology to deploy autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) systems, taking advantage of local infrastructure to streamline primary operations and automate complex corporate workflows.

The strategic deployment of these advanced technologies across government and commercial operations was showcased Tuesday during the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2026, where regional leadership highlighted the progress of the national digital agenda and the adoption of enterprise solutions.

Speaking at the event, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs Sami Mohammed al-Shammari stated that the government's foundational agreements provide the necessary backing to scale these advanced capabilities across state entities.

“Today, cloud infrastructure is enabling the next stage of our digital transformation, providing the foundation to integrate advanced and agentic AI capabilities into core government operations.

“Through this agreement, we are supporting government entities in adopting these technologies at scale, while strengthening the national digital capabilities needed to deliver sustainable impact in line with the Digital Agenda 2030,” al-Shammari said.

To support this technical expansion, the ministry has introduced the MCIT Innovation Lab (iLab), providing local developers, researchers, and commercial enterprises with a direct testing environment to move projects from initial concept to full deployment.

The iLab features a fully equipped AI studio with multimodal capabilities and integrates directly with Gemini Enterprise to guide projects from proof of concept to full enterprise deployment.

Ghassan Kosta, Regional general manager for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq at Google Cloud, announced during a keynote that a new national skilling initiative launched with the Qatar Digital Academy aims to deliver over 50,000 structured learning opportunities by 2030 to build local expertise across the public workforce, executive management, and specialised blade-->





Ghassan Kosta, Regional general manager for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq at Google Cloud. PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam

During the event, major entities across various commercial sectors detailed their operational updates, with telecommunications operators Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar adopting automated agents to handle internal network management, while beIN Media Group and Aspire Zone Foundation integrated automated workflows for live media processing and athletic telemetry translation.

In the public sector, the Council of Ministers outlined its centralised data analytics framework for executive reporting, while the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and the National Planning Council are utilising graph technology for dynamic workforce planning and scenario modeling.

Educational institutions are similarly driving administrative and research initiatives, with Qatar University automating its administrative governance through enterprise tools and the University of Doha for Science and Technology prototyping custom agents for energy, logistics, and healthcare workflows.

Kosta also explained that open technical platforms are engineered to give organisations the necessary core foundation to scale these intelligent systems efficiently.

“By integrating Gemini Enterprise and investing in workforce development through our national skilling initiatives, organisations can embed cognitive taskforces directly into their primary workflows and operate within an open ecosystem built for the pace of AI innovation,” Kosta explained.

Artificial Intelligence Google Cloud Summit Doha 2026 national digital agenda