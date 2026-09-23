Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR) Final Results In Advance Of Resource Estimate Ned's Creek

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, Sep 24, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR ) (3EJ:FRA ) (LSMLF:OTCMKTS ) announced final results from 4m composite and 1m resamples have been received. Pleasingly, results continue to support the published Exploration Target and highlight further areas and extensions open for gold mineralisation.The scheduled MRE is progressing well and is on schedule with an expected delivery second part of October 2026. Other technical studies to support a Mining Lease application in early 2027 are ongoing and on schedule.In December 2025, the Company published an Exploration Target of 250,000-300,000 oz Au in the range of 5-7 Mt at 1.0 - 1.7g/t Au at its Ned's Creek Gold Project across the three main prospects: Gidgee Flat, Contessa and Central Park. The Exploration Target has been tested with RC Drilling comprising 12,417m, drilled from 106 RC drill holes. All results for samples submitted for assaying have been received, including resamples and QAQC re-assays. The current results indicate that the project is tracking within the Exploration Target range.Lodestar also plans to test for additional mineralisation beyond the current Exploration Target, with this work to proceed concurrently.HIGHLIGHTS: FINAL HIGH - GRADE ASSAYS RECEIVED- All results have been returned from the 12,417m drilling program completed in June 2026; modelling can now be finalised in support of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.- New results from Gidgee Flats provide near surface grade in central Gidgee and consistency at depth in the south; results include:-- 11m @ 1.76g/t Au from 111m incl. 5m @ 3.53g/t Au from 113m in LNRC156-- 7m @ 4.69g/t Au from 214m incl. 2m @ 15.29g/t Au from 219m in LNRC153-- 11m @ 2.33g/t Au from 20m in hole LNRC132- Previously reported thick, high-grade gold results from Central Park Prospect confirmed with 1m resample results:-- 6m @ 2.57g/t Au from 42m in vertical hole LNRC210-- 26m @ 1.57g/t Au from 51m, incl. 3m @ 5.08g/t Au from 69m in vertical hole LNRC210-- 2m @ 6.69g/t Au from 28m in vertical hole LNRC196-- 11m @ 2.96g/t Au from 36m incl. 3m @ 8.78g/t Au from 43m in vertical hole LNRC196-- 21m @ 1.08g/t Au from 18m incl. 3m @ 3.96g/t Au from 27m in vertical hole LNRC200- Lodestar anticipates publishing a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Ned's Creek in October 2026; modelling continues to support LSR's preliminary interpretation of mineralisation.- Technical studies including environmental assessments are on schedule to complement the MRE in support of an application for a Mining Lease in early CY2027.- Ned's Creek Project is within a proven gold region 40km east of Catalyst Metals' Plutonic Gold Mine and plant and within trucking distance of Westgold's Blue Bird plant near Meekatharra.Management CommentaryCommenting on the final assay results before the Maiden MRE, Lodestar CEO and Executive Director Coraline Blaud said:"The completion of the 12,417m drilling program and receipt of the final assay results mark an important milestone for the Ned's Creek Gold Project. The program has delivered the geological and assay data needed to finalise our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, while the more than 6,000 assays received have strengthened our understanding of the broader mineralised system at Ned's Creek. With drilling and assays complete, our focus is now on finalising and delivering the maiden MRE.In parallel with the MRE, we are completing the work needed to advance our development pathway for Ned's Creek. We are progressing a Mining Lease application and have engaged specialist contractors to undertake the supporting technical and environmental studies. I would like to thank the Lodestar team and our contractors for their work on the drilling program and their continued contribution as we finalise the resource estimate and prepare to enter the next phase at Ned's Creek."DRILLING RESULTS DISCUSSIONWith final results received, validated and merged into the database the geological and grade modelling continues to progress the maiden Mineral Resource Estimation. The overall geological interpretation remains consistent with reported results. As anticipated, previously identified (4m composite samples) wide zones of mineralisation, typically in the supergene have been separated into two or three narrower zones following resampling. For example, hole LNRC210 displays narrower zones of high grade gold than were identified within a larger low grade interval. In other cases, for example LNRC156 and LNRC159 at the Gidgee Flats Prospect, the 1m sampled grades and widths are different from the composite results. While not unusual these are worth noting as they highlight the importance of resampling.Geological modelling has confirmed the overall shear control of mineralisation and highlights the potential to extend all prospects at depth. Within the north - northwest-dipping shear zone at Gidgee Flats Prospect, the influence of moderately dipping vein and alteration zones within the fresh rock is considered significant. As the interpretation of re-sample results continues there is potential to highlight discrete zones of mineralisation within the overall shear zone. As these are modelled, the target is to identify the plunge within each fresh lode, within the overall shear zone. The plunge will be important for targeting mineralisation extension at depth with future drilling.GIDGEE FLAT PROSPECTMost resample results at Gidgee Flat are representative of the original 4m composite results. There are some deviations as expected and these are discussed below. Significant new results and resample results at Gidgee Flats are shown below on Figure 2*.LNRC156 has returned significantly higher re-sample results, Table 1* below shows original 4m composite results returned (italics) and the re-sample results (bold). Note the wider composite interval, 11m compared to 8m in the resample results. This occurred because the original 4m composite sample interval from 116-124m was below the 0.2 g/t Au cut off therefore not included in the significant results. However, during resampling the interval 116-124m adjacent to the >0.2g/t Au zone was included in the resampling and returned a +10g/t Au result which positively influences this zone, while multiple resamples in the original 108-116m interval also returned +1g/t Au results.Original composite sample results from drill hole LNRC159 returned two highly anomalous and wide oxide mineralisation zones from 32-48m and 56-85m. Resamples confirmed the broad zones of mineralisation, while both intervals were split into two narrower zones with waste between. Higher grades returned from the original composite samples of the shallow zone 32-48m, was not replicated in the resamples, hence the width and grade are lower, although still very positive results.CENTRAL PARK PROSPECTMultiple intersections from original 4m composites have returned equally positive re-sample results, with high grade intervals included in the broad zones of mineralisation:- 6m @ 2.57g/t Au from 42m in vertical hole LNRC210- 26m @ 1.57g/t Au from 51m, inc. 3m @ 5.08g/t Au from 69m in vertical hole LNRC210- 2m @ 6.69g/t Au from 28m in vertical hole LNRC196- 11m @ 2.96g/t Au from 36m inc. 3m @ 8.78g/t Au from 43min vertical hole LNRC196- 21m @ 1.08g/t Au from 18m inc. 3m @ 3.96g/t Au from 27min vertical hole LNRC20The oxide / supergene mineralisation is often a relatively flat zone, therefore close to true thickness in a vertical hole, however some of the intervals reported are partially within the transition to fresh rock and demonstrate quartz veining, shearing and sulphide development (often oxidised). The true width of these transition / fresh intervals will be confirmed with further drilling, when the strike and dip of the shear and vein hosts are confirmed. The wide zones of mineralisation reported as down hole thicknesses are likely to be significantly narrower when true thickness is applied.Central Park sections below (Figure 5 and 6*) are good examples of the multiple oxide zones at Central Park. Typically, the oxide mineralisation zones are located on observable boundaries within the saprolite: above or at the base of complete oxidation (BOCO).MRE PROGRESS UPDATEGeological modelling is nearing completion in preparation for publishing a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in October 2026. This follows the publishing of the Exploration Target in December 2025 which included a mineralisation model for the three main prospects - Gidgee Flat, Contessa and Central Park. Drilling completed in 2026 has extended mineralisation and provided infill of existing sections to increase the confidence of mineralisation results from RAB and Aircore drilling in zones of oxide and fresh material. All are key aspects to confirming the December 2025 Exploration Target and estimating a Maiden Mineral Resource.Environmental, heritage and technical studies including metallurgical test work have been initiated to expedite advancement of the asset and support an application for a Mining Lease in early CY2027.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Lodestar Minerals Ltd





Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSM) (OTCMKTS:LSMLF) is an active critical metals, gold and base metals explorer. Lodestar's projects include the Los Loros Porphyry Cu-Mo-Au and the Three Saints IOCG projects in Chile, the 100% owned Ned's Creek Gold and Earaheedy projects in Western Australia, and the Virgin Mountain HREE project in USA.

Lodestar also has exposure to lithium via its 27.5M performance rights in ORE Resources (ASX:OR3) who own the Kangaroo Hills and Miriam Projects in Western Australia.

