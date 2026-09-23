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TORRAS Launches Ostand Q3 Rugg, An Iphone 17 Pro/Pro Max Case With Built-In Stand


2026-09-23 11:25:18
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd., a provider of smartphone accessories and compact electronics, launched the“TORRAS Ostand Q3 Rugg” on August 14 for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new iPhone case combines a built-in stand, proprietary grip design, and impact protection. It is the latest model in TORRAS's best-selling Ostand series.

The sides feature wavy grip lines and a diamond-textured surface, designed to fit securely in the hand even with larger iPhones. Air cushions at all four corners provide enhanced impact protection, with the case passing drop tests from 3.66 m-equivalent to three times the MIL standard.

Secure Grip for One-Handed Use

The wavy side frame and diamond-textured surface provide a secure grip, making larger iPhones easier to hold with one hand. The design helps reduce accidental drops while using the phone on the go or taking it in and out of a bag.

360° Rotating Stand for Portrait and Landscape Use

The built-in 360° rotating spring stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations. Adjustable from 30° to 180°, it is suitable for video viewing and video calls. The ring can also be used as a finger grip to help prevent drops during one-handed use.

Passed 3.66 m Drop Testing-Equivalent to Three Times the MIL Standard

Air cushions at all four corners absorb and disperse impact from drops. Raised corners provide additional protection for the device.

MagSafe Compatible

Built-in N52 neodymium magnets provide compatibility with MagSafe chargers and car mounts.

Matte Back with Microfiber Lining

The matte back helps minimize visible fingerprints and sweat marks. A microfiber lining on the inside helps protect the back of the device from scratches.

Product Specifications

Item
Details
Product Name
TORRAS Ostand Q3 Rugg
Price (Tax Included)
Blue: ¥7,580 / White, Green: ¥7,880
Weight
80 g
Dimensions
Approx. 17.3 × 8.3 × 1.3 cm
Colors
Blue, White, Green
Compatible Models
iPhone 17 Pro (6.3-inch), iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9-inch)
Materials
Back: PC (polycarbonate); Sides: TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)

About TORRAS

TORRAS is a smartphone accessory brand guided by the philosophy“be here now.” Its product lineup includes smartphone cases, power banks, chargers, and screen protectors.

Company Overview

Item
Details
Company
Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd.
Representative
Kong Yan, Representative Director
Established
May 10, 2021
Capital
¥5 million
Address
4F EAST, THE TERRACE TSUKIJI, 7-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Business Activities
Planning, marketing, sales, import and export of TORRAS products in Japan
Parent Company
Lanhe Technology Group (100% parent company)
E-mail
...

Group Overview

Lanhe Technology Group was founded in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, in 2008. The group develops and sells smartphone accessories, electronics, automotive products, and other products, with proprietary brands including TORRAS and RANVOO available in more than 148 countries and regions worldwide. By 2025, the group had obtained more than 6,000 patents and received multiple international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award.

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Media OutReach Newswire

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