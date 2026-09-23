TORRAS Launches Ostand Q3 Rugg, An Iphone 17 Pro/Pro Max Case With Built-In Stand

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd., a provider of smartphone accessories and compact electronics, launched the“TORRAS Ostand Q3 Rugg” on August 14 for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new iPhone case combines a built-in stand, proprietary grip design, and impact protection. It is the latest model in TORRAS's best-selling Ostand series.



The sides feature wavy grip lines and a diamond-textured surface, designed to fit securely in the hand even with larger iPhones. Air cushions at all four corners provide enhanced impact protection, with the case passing drop tests from 3.66 m-equivalent to three times the MIL standard.



Secure Grip for One-Handed Use



The wavy side frame and diamond-textured surface provide a secure grip, making larger iPhones easier to hold with one hand. The design helps reduce accidental drops while using the phone on the go or taking it in and out of a bag.



360° Rotating Stand for Portrait and Landscape Use



The built-in 360° rotating spring stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations. Adjustable from 30° to 180°, it is suitable for video viewing and video calls. The ring can also be used as a finger grip to help prevent drops during one-handed use.



Passed 3.66 m Drop Testing-Equivalent to Three Times the MIL Standard



Air cushions at all four corners absorb and disperse impact from drops. Raised corners provide additional protection for the device.



MagSafe Compatible



Built-in N52 neodymium magnets provide compatibility with MagSafe chargers and car mounts.



Matte Back with Microfiber Lining



The matte back helps minimize visible fingerprints and sweat marks. A microfiber lining on the inside helps protect the back of the device from scratches.



Product Specifications





Item

Details

Product Name

TORRAS Ostand Q3 Rugg

Price (Tax Included)

Blue: ¥7,580 / White, Green: ¥7,880

Weight

80 g

Dimensions

Approx. 17.3 × 8.3 × 1.3 cm

Colors

Blue, White, Green

Compatible Models

iPhone 17 Pro (6.3-inch), iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9-inch)

Materials

Back: PC (polycarbonate); Sides: TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)



Item

Details

Company

Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd.

Representative

Kong Yan, Representative Director

Established

May 10, 2021

Capital

¥5 million

Address

4F EAST, THE TERRACE TSUKIJI, 7-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Business Activities

Planning, marketing, sales, import and export of TORRAS products in Japan

Parent Company

Lanhe Technology Group (100% parent company)

E-mail

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TORRAS is a smartphone accessory brand guided by the philosophy“be here now.” Its product lineup includes smartphone cases, power banks, chargers, and screen protectors.Lanhe Technology Group was founded in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, in 2008. The group develops and sells smartphone accessories, electronics, automotive products, and other products, with proprietary brands including TORRAS and RANVOO available in more than 148 countries and regions worldwide. By 2025, the group had obtained more than 6,000 patents and received multiple international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award.