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TORRAS Launches Ostand Q3 Rugg, An Iphone 17 Pro/Pro Max Case With Built-In Stand
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Item
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Details
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Product Name
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TORRAS Ostand Q3 Rugg
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Price (Tax Included)
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Blue: ¥7,580 / White, Green: ¥7,880
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Weight
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80 g
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Dimensions
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Approx. 17.3 × 8.3 × 1.3 cm
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Colors
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Blue, White, Green
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Compatible Models
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iPhone 17 Pro (6.3-inch), iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9-inch)
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Materials
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Back: PC (polycarbonate); Sides: TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)
About TORRAS
TORRAS is a smartphone accessory brand guided by the philosophy“be here now.” Its product lineup includes smartphone cases, power banks, chargers, and screen protectors.
Company Overview
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Item
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Details
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Company
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Rakuso Mirai Co., Ltd.
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Representative
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Kong Yan, Representative Director
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Established
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May 10, 2021
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Capital
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¥5 million
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Address
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4F EAST, THE TERRACE TSUKIJI, 7-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
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Business Activities
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Planning, marketing, sales, import and export of TORRAS products in Japan
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Parent Company
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Lanhe Technology Group (100% parent company)
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E-mail
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...
Group Overview
Lanhe Technology Group was founded in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, in 2008. The group develops and sells smartphone accessories, electronics, automotive products, and other products, with proprietary brands including TORRAS and RANVOO available in more than 148 countries and regions worldwide. By 2025, the group had obtained more than 6,000 patents and received multiple international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award.
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