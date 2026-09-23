Qatar 3X3 Basketball Team Reaches Asian Games Quarter-Finals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's 3x3 basketball team reached the quarter-finals of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games after beating Bahrain 21-15 yesterday.

The victory was Qatar's third straight in the group stage after wins over Indonesia and Chinese Taipei. Qatar will face the winner of today's match between Mongolia and Singapore in the quarter-finals.

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Qatar's Abdullah al-Tamimi advanced to the round of 16 after a convincing 3-0 victory over Mongolia's Yesun Otgonchimeg.

Al-Tamimi advances to round of 16

Qatar's Abdullah al-Tamimi advanced to the men's singles round of 16 after a convincing 3-0 victory over Mongolia's Yesun Otgonchimeg yesterday. Al-Tamimi dominated from the start, winning 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 to begin his campaign in impressive fashion.

He faces Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue in the last 16 today as he bids to go further in the competition. Al-Tamimi won bronze medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Meanwhile, Qatar's Salem al-Malki exited the singles competition after losing 3-0 to South Korea's Na Joo-young.

Ali Tamer finishes sixth in 200m freestyle

Qatar swimmer Ali Tamer finished sixth in the men's 200m freestyle final. Tamer qualified for the final after placing fourth in the heats in 1:48.66 secs. He improved his time in the final, clocking 1:48.00.

Swimming action continues today, with Qatar athletes competing in the 50m butterfly and 4x100m relay. Saeed al-Din will also compete in the 800m freestyle final.

Qatar 2 beat Sri Lanka to maintain winning run

Qatar's second beach volleyball pair continued its winning start in Group D with a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka yesterday. Mousa al-Khair and Mohamed Ihab followed their opening-round win over South Korea with another impressive performance to claim their second straight victory. The result keeps Qatar 2 on course for a place in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Qatar 1, comprising Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, will face Oman in Group A on Sunday.

Esports team exits

Qatar's esports team completed its Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games campaign, with Rashid al-Awlan reaching the semi-finals of the Gran Turismo 7 competition before finishing seventh.

In the eFootball events, Qatar lost 3-0 to South Korea in both the mobile and PC competitions. They then suffered defeats to Saudi Arabia, 4-1 on mobile and 4-2 on PC, before ending their group-stage campaign against Iran with losses of 6-1 on mobile and 3-0 on PC.

3x3 basketball Abdullah al-Tamimi Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026