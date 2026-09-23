A Golden Double To Remember For Star Shooter Al-Athba

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rashid Saleh al-Athba hailed a memorable day for Qatar after winning individual men's skeet gold with an Asian record just few hours before he had teamed up with Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah and Ali Ahmed al-Ishaq to secure the team title at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Al-Athba hit 34 targets in the individual final at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, missing only two to set an Asian record. China's Lyu Jianlin took silver with 33 hits, while Chinese Taipei's Lee Meng-Yuan won bronze with 29.

Earlier, al-Athba, al-Attiyah and al-Ishaq had given Qatar its first gold medal of the Games by topping the men's team standings with 353 points. Kuwait finished second with 348, while India took bronze with 346.

“It is a major achievement that I am very proud of,” al-Athba said after completing the double.“We succeeded in winning the team gold alongside Nasser al-Attiyah and Ali al-Ishaq, and I also managed to secure the individual gold. I hope we continue to achieve success in the upcoming competitions.”

He said the demanding conditions and high level of competition made the achievement even more satisfying.“The level of competition was very high. The Asian Games are considered one of the toughest tournaments, especially given the atmosphere and conditions surrounding the events,” al-Athba said.“However we managed to handle them well and achieved the result we aspired to.”

Al-Athba said the shooters knew they had to maintain their concentration throughout the competition.“We were aware of the fierce competition, so we gave it our all and maintained intense focus,” he said.“We promise to keep giving our best and striving to win another medal in the mixed team event. We hope to succeed in bringing joy to the Qatari people with a new medal.”

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Qatar's Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah won his third Asian Games gold following triumphs in 2002 and 2010, and his sixth medal at the Games overall. He also won skeet bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

Team gold gives me a big boost, says al-Attiyah

Al-Attiyah was delighted to contribute to Qatar's team gold and praised Al-Athba for his individual success. Al-Attiyah completed a unique double when he captured shooting gold at the Asian Games in the same year that he won the Dakar Rally.

It was the 55-year-old's third Asian Games gold following triumphs in 2002 and 2010, and his sixth medal at the Games overall. He also won skeet bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

Al-Attiyah added it to his collection of driving accolades, which includes six Dakar Rally titles. He secured the latest one earlier this year alongside Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin. At the wheel of a Dacia, he only had to avoid a final day slip-up to top the podium after bringing his career tally of stage wins to 50 the previous day.

The experienced shooter said his return to competition had given him renewed confidence.“My absence from competitions over the past period had an impact, but two months ago, I underwent trials alongside the other shooters and achieved the best results. This gave me a significant boost to return to competition,” he said.

Al-Attiyah finished fifth in the individual event and said he was still working towards his best form ahead of the World Shooting Championship in Doha, which will serve as a qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Rashid Saleh al-Athba Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah shooting Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026