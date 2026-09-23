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Qatar Participates In 6Th Arab Interior Ministers Council Liaison Officers' Meeting In Tunisia

Qatar Participates In 6Th Arab Interior Ministers Council Liaison Officers' Meeting In Tunisia


2026-09-23 11:21:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 6th Arab Interior Ministers Council Liaison Officers' meeting held at the Council's General Secretariat headquarters in Tunisia. The meeting focused on issues related to criminal prosecution.

The Qatari delegation was led by Assistant Director of the Arab and International Police Communication Department at the Ministry of Interior, Major Staff Mohammed Abdullah Al Buainain.

Participants discussed various agenda items and adopted appropriate recommendations regarding them.

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Gulf Times

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