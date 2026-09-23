403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Participates In 6Th Arab Interior Ministers Council Liaison Officers' Meeting In Tunisia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 6th Arab Interior Ministers Council Liaison Officers' meeting held at the Council's General Secretariat headquarters in Tunisia. The meeting focused on issues related to criminal prosecution.
The Qatari delegation was led by Assistant Director of the Arab and International Police Communication Department at the Ministry of Interior, Major Staff Mohammed Abdullah Al Buainain.
Participants discussed various agenda items and adopted appropriate recommendations regarding them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment