QU Hosts 12Th Forum Of Deans Of Colleges Of Business Of GCC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The College of Business and Economics at Qatar University (QU) hosted the 12th Forum of the Deans of Colleges of Business of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The meeting was attended by Dr. Rima Hassan BinSaeed, the Secretary-General of the committee and several deans of member states.

The meeting discussed a range of topics and initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration among the colleges. Key areas included opportunities for joint supervision of postgraduate students, the exchange of experiences and expertise in international accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the sharing of successful practices among member colleges. Participants also explored opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in programs and initiatives of mutual interest.

The meeting also addressed several academic and research initiatives aimed at strengthening connections among business colleges across GCC countries. These included student initiatives, academic publishing, and collaboration in digital transformation and sustainability, with the aim of advancing academic practices and enhancing educational outcomes.

In his remarks, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, President of QU, emphasized that the meeting provided an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation among the colleges, exchange knowledge and experiences, and explore new avenues for academic and research collaboration among higher education institutions. He noted that greater integration among these institutions is essential to contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy that meets the aspirations of the region and its future generations.

Dr. Abdullah Fetais, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at QU, emphasized the importance of continuing these meetings to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and develop joint initiatives among the colleges in support of their shared goals and aspirations.

QU's hosting of this meeting reflects its commitment to supporting academic and research collaboration among educational institutions.

Qatar University Deans of Colleges of Business of GCC