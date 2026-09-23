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Global Mayors Dialogue In Wuhan Focuses On Urban Innovation And Cooperation Arabian Post


2026-09-23 11:18:25
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">WUHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – The Global Mayors Dialogue · Wuhan and the 2026 Wuhan International Friendship Cities Cooperation Conference, held from Sept. 18 to 21, brought together 80 international guests from 24 cities across 22 countries, according to organizers.

At the event, mayors and city representatives from six international sister cities of Wuhan called for closer cooperation in technology, industry, education and culture.

Representatives from Manchester in Britain, Kemi in Finland, Cape Town in South Africa, Yangon in Myanmar, Rzeszów in Poland and Turkistan in Kazakhstan took part in discussions on urban innovation, industrial cooperation and cultural exchange.

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The Arabian Post

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