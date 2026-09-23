From A Disney Stage To The Hong Kong Coliseum Hong Kong Disneyland Donates HK$1.8 Million To Po Leung Kuk To Nurture Young Dance Talent Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Following the International Day of Charity on September 5 and ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) announced a donation of HK$1.8 million to Po Leung Kuk to jointly nurture youth development in dance and performing arts in Hong Kong.

Through the initiative, more young people with a passion for dance will have opportunities to develop their talent and pursue their dreams, while injecting new momentum into Hong Kong's cultural tourism development.