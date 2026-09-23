Pickr.AI Develops Modular Robots For Automated Warehouse Picking

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Norwegian robotics company Pickr has developed a range of flexible, modular picking robots designed to integrate into existing warehouse infrastructure without requiring extensive modifications.

The company's robotic picking technology can work with automated storage systems including AutoStore and other cube-based systems, as well as vertical lift modules (VLMs), miniload and shuttle systems and conventional shelving used for zone picking.

Pickr says the approach enables warehouse operators to introduce robotic automation incrementally rather than redesigning or replacing their existing storage infrastructure.

The company combines robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced 3D machine vision and gripping technology to automate piece and order picking.

Its systems are designed to operate alongside both automated warehouse equipment and human workers, with Pickr targeting increased capacity, greater picking accuracy and more predictable operating costs.

The company describes the concept as simple, flexible and scalable, with low implementation risk.

From initial installations to wider deployment

Pickr already has systems operating in the pharmaceutical and third-party logistics sectors and is now preparing to expand deployment across the Nordic region and internationally.

At third-party logistics company Spedify, Pickr technology has been integrated with an existing AutoStore system to provide continuous order picking during evenings, nights and weekends.

Spedify selected the company as its automation partner, citing flexibility, scalability and rapid value creation among the reasons for adopting the system.

Pickr has also deployed its PickrMate system at VESO Apotek, where the robot contributes to continuous order picking around the clock.

The system can carry out picking operations overnight, preparing orders for further processing when the regular working day begins.

Roald Valen, CEO of Pickr, says:“Our ambition is to make robotic order picking accessible to a much broader range of warehouses. Customers should be able to automate step by step, with low risk and without sacrificing the flexibility they have today. With Mats joining the team, we are strengthening our ability to bring this technology to a significantly larger market.”

Targeting the picking process

Pickr is positioning its technology around one of the most labor-intensive stages of warehouse material flow – individual item and order picking.

Rather than developing a complete automated storage system, the company's approach is to add robotic picking capabilities to infrastructure that warehouse operators already have.

This allows the same underlying robotic technology to be deployed across different storage configurations and gives operators the option of expanding automation as requirements change.

Pickr says its patented technology is intended to reduce the implementation barriers associated with robotic picking while providing a scalable route to higher levels of warehouse automation.

Pickr appoints chief commercial officer

As it moves from its first proven installations toward broader commercial deployment, Pickr has appointed Mats Halvorsen as chief commercial officer.

Halvorsen joins Pickr from Element Logic, where he worked in strategic business development, sales, product partnerships and the commercialization of new warehouse automation and intralogistics technologies.

He has also worked between technology suppliers, systems integrators and end users on the introduction and commercial scaling of new automation systems.

Valen says:“Mats combines extensive industry knowledge with a strong ability to deliver commercial results. He understands the technology, the operational realities facing customers and what it takes to build both a company and a market. We are delighted to welcome him to the team as we take Pickr into its next phase of growth.”

Halvorsen says:“Pickr has developed technology that addresses a clear and growing market need – and perhaps the most critical part of the entire material flow: picking. Pickr has created a patented and unique solution that is exceptionally well aligned with both the market and customer requirements.

“The technology is also highly competitive in terms of ease of installation, pricing and the overall investment case. What truly motivates me is the combination of a highly skilled team, a product with clear customer value and the opportunity to build something with international potential. I believe both the technology and the timing are right.”

As chief commercial officer, Halvorsen will lead Pickr's sales and market strategy, including development of new customers and market segments, systems integrator and partner networks, customer success and international expansion.

He will also be responsible for developing reference customers, documenting return on investment and establishing sales processes intended to support wider deployment.

Halvorsen says:“The coming years will be about delivering measurable results for our customers, building strong references and establishing partnerships that enable us to scale. We will remain close to our customers and the market.

“My fundamental philosophy is that companies are built through people – not technology alone. If we succeed in combining talented people, strong partnerships and proven customer value, Pickr has every opportunity to become a significant international player.”

Halvorsen is based in Eastern Norway and works with Valen, COO Henrik Øglænd Hovland and the company's team in Stavanger. He assumed the position on September 1, 2026.