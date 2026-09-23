Common Vector Robotics Wins $425,000 Pitchmi Prize

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Common Vector Robotics, a Detroit-based manufacturer of rugged ground robots, has won $425,000 in funding after taking the top prize in the defense and aerospace semifinal of Michigan University's PitchMI Startup Competition.

The company received $375,000 through the main PitchMI competition and an additional $50,000 from 20Fathoms.

Common Vector Robotics, or CVR, develops ground-based robotic systems for critical operations in both civilian and defense environments.

The company manufactures much of its technology in-house, including battery packs, battery management systems, motor controllers, electronic control units and suspension systems.

Its two principal robotic platforms are Ghostrunner, a high-speed off-road robot designed for applications including distributed sensing, communications support and field logistics, and the GL-1, a 400 kg autonomous mobile base designed to carry equipment such as robotic arms, sensor masts and racks.

Rugged robots for field operations

CVR describes Ghostrunner as a platform designed to operate in rugged environments where conventional infrastructure may not be available.

The robot is based around the company's vertically integrated hardware architecture and can be configured for different field applications.

The larger GL-1 provides an autonomous mobile platform onto which customers can integrate their own payloads.

The system uses visual simultaneous localization and mapping, or Visual SLAM, for navigation and can be supervised from a central command system.

It also supports a modular power payload of up to 27 kWh for powering equipment carried by the vehicle.

CVR founder and CEO Arnold Kadiu says:“It's incredible to build in Michigan and to be with all my other fellow founders building in the same space. I really wasn't expecting the check. This is going to be huge for our business to grow and get it to that next stage.”

Michigan startup competition

CVR was selected as the winner following the PitchMI Defense & Aerospace Semifinal at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

PitchMI is organized by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan State University Research Foundation and is structured as a statewide startup competition for Michigan companies.

Startups can apply to compete in semifinal events organized around different industry sectors, with four semifinal winners advancing to the PitchMI Championship and the opportunity to compete for an additional $1 million.

Kadiu says:“Being in the PitchMI space is really exciting, just the energy of all these startups pitching. I hope for a lot more competitions like this, to allow a lot more companies to grow and succeed.”

The 2026 championship concludes PitchMI's statewide selection process and is intended to provide participating Michigan startups with investment, evaluation and greater exposure to investors and the wider business community.