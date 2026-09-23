Egypt's FM Calls For Diplomacy On Iran, Discusses Regional Crises With UK Security Adviser

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for continued diplomatic efforts to contain escalation over Iran's nuclear programme, while separately discussing increased British investment, trade, Sudan, Yemen, and maritime security with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.

The meetings were held on 22 September on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

In talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who is Argentina's candidate for UN secretary-general, Abdelatty stressed the importance of continuing to support the diplomatic track and efforts to contain escalation over the Iranian nuclear issue, while prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to help prevent further regional tensions.

The two officials reviewed the outcome of the IAEA's 70th General Conference, held in Vienna from 14 to 18 September, as well as cooperation between Egypt and the agency on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and technical assistance.

Abdelatty also said Cairo was looking ahead to the seventh session of the UN Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, scheduled to take place in New York in November.

He called for progress towards universal adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the Middle East and for all nuclear facilities and activities in the region to be placed under the IAEA's comprehensive safeguards system, according to Egypt's Foreign Ministry.

Grossi also presented his views and priorities regarding the future of the United Nations as part of discussions related to his candidacy for secretary-general. The two officials discussed ways to strengthen the UN system and its ability to address conflicts and international crises.

In separate talks with Powell, Abdelatty called for increased British investment in Egypt and greater access for Egyptian exports to the UK market, as Cairo and London seek to further develop their political, economic, and investment ties.

Abdelatty said both countries should make greater use of their bilateral partnership agreement to increase trade and open new investment opportunities for British companies. He also stressed the importance of facilitating Egyptian exports to the UK market under the agreement.

Regional developments were also discussed. Abdelatty welcomed recent British measures banning trade in goods and services linked to Israeli settlements and reiterated Egypt's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 borders, as well as its rejection of forced displacement.

On Sudan, Abdelatty called for a sustainable end to the conflict and a comprehensive political settlement through dialogue and negotiations, while reiterating Cairo's support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions.

The talks also covered developments in Yemen and the Iranian crisis. Abdelatty called for de-escalation and political solutions and stressed the need to safeguard maritime security and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.