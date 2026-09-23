Egypt Allocates Over 300,000 Sqm Of Industrial Land Under Rent-To-Own Scheme

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has announced the results of Egypt's first offering of industrial land under a rent-to-own system, allocating more than 300,000 square metres of serviced industrial land to investors across eight industrial zones.

The allocated plots are located in New Borg El Arab in Alexandria, Wadi El Natrun in Beheira, Katameya in Cairo, 10th of Ramadan in Sharqeya, New 6th of October in Giza, Sadat in Menoufeya, New Tiba in Luxor, and New Akhmim in Sohag.

Nahid Youssef, Chairperson of the IDA, said the offering was launched as part of Industry Minister Khaled Hashem's directives to introduce alternative investment mechanisms that encourage private-sector investment and reduce investors' upfront financial burdens.

Applications were submitted through the Egypt Industrial Hub digital platform from 15 to 31 August.

Youssef said all applications were reviewed after the deadline through a fully automated electronic system based on objective evaluation and comparison criteria.

She said the mechanism ensures transparency, integrity, and equal opportunities among applicants.

According to Youssef, the strong demand for the offering reflects investors' interest in the new system, which allows them to launch projects with lower initial costs and direct available liquidity towards construction, machinery, and equipment.

The system also gives investors the option to move to ownership once they demonstrate seriousness and begin actual operations, with all rent payments deducted from the total purchase price of the land.

The IDA linked the offered plots to targeted industrial activities to support local manufacturing, reduce import gaps, and improve the economic viability and sustainability of projects.

The targeted sectors include engineering industries, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, food industries, chemicals, building materials, automotive and components, electronics, textiles, and ready-made garments.

Investors can check their application status and allocation results through the Egypt Industrial Hub platform, while successful applicants are being notified by SMS and email to begin completing handover procedures.

Youssef said successful investors must comply with a 24-month implementation schedule from the date of receiving the land.

The schedule requires investors to obtain a building permit within six months, complete 100% of the industrial facility's foundations within 12 months, complete construction works covered by the building permit within 18 months, and complete the project and obtain an operating licence and industrial registration within 24 months.

The IDA will cancel allocations and withdraw the land in cases where investors fail to meet any stage of the implementation schedule.