Egypt Targets Greater Investment, Trade With Africa

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is seeking to increase investments by Egyptian companies in African markets while boosting exports and intra-African trade, Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid said.

Speaking at a business forum organised by the Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB) in cooperation with Granite Financial Holding, Farid said Egypt's economic ties with Africa should extend beyond exports to include investment, production, services, and deeper market integration.

The forum brought together representatives from around 25 African countries, government entities, financial and development institutions, and private-sector companies to discuss investment and trade opportunities and ways to connect Egyptian businesses with African markets.

Participants included Mustafa Shekhoun, Chairperson of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone; Abdel Aziz El Sherif, Head of Egypt's Commercial Representation; Saad Sabra, IFC's Country Head in Egypt; Noha Khalil, Executive Director of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt; and representatives of the Islamic Development Bank, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Afreximbank, and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

Farid said the government is working through Egypt's commercial representation offices and other entities to identify export and investment opportunities for Egyptian companies, particularly as shifts in global trade and supply chains increase the importance of stronger African economic cooperation.

Africa investment fund

Farid said Egypt is preparing to announce an investment fund to support investments in Africa during the Africa–Alamein Forum, scheduled for next month in Alamein.

He disclosed that preparations include identifying projects that could be implemented alongside the fund's launch. Opportunities are being developed in sectors including financial services, healthcare, tourism, transport and logistics, education, resources, and energy.

The initiative has already mobilised around $50m, with efforts underway to attract additional financing, regional institutions, and investors, Farid said.

He added that Egyptian companies are already pursuing investments in several African markets, including two investments in Kenya, a financial-sector investment in Nigeria, and a real estate investment in Côte d'Ivoire.

Farid also said Egypt is working with South Africa to organise a workshop on cooperation in automotive manufacturing and components, with the aim of developing joint value chains.

He stressed that transport and logistics connectivity are critical to expanding intra-African trade, noting Egypt's efforts to strengthen links with COMESA and East Africa and make greater use of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Private sector seeks market access

EJB Chairperson Mohamed Abu Basha said the forum aims to establish direct links between Egyptian companies and African markets and address the information gap facing businesses seeking to expand across the continent.

He said around 25 African embassies were represented at the event, while EJB members operate across agriculture, industry, engineering, energy, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consulting, and ICT.

Abu Basha said intra-African trade accounts for around 15% of the continent's total trade, highlighting the need for greater investment and long-term partnerships alongside trade.

He welcomed plans for the Africa investment fund, saying financing mechanisms could encourage Egyptian companies to invest in strategic agriculture, food industries, energy, healthcare, education, technology, and manufacturing.

Hisham Akram, Founder and CEO of Granite Financial Holding, said stronger Egyptian private-sector engagement in Africa requires connecting companies with opportunities, markets, and institutions capable of supporting expansion.

He added that Granite's participation aims to support platforms that connect businesses with African markets and facilitate dialogue, partnerships, and new investments.