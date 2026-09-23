Egypt Launches First Locally Developed Industrial Robot

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem witnessed the launch and handover of Egypt's first industrial robot developed locally by Egyptian engineers and technology company Raed Bots.

The robot was developed through cooperation between the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), Raed Bots, and Qubee, and was designed for integration into an actual industrial application.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ayman Elbayaa, Assistant Minister of Industry for Digital Transformation and Executive Director of the IMC; Sherif Massoud, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Mansoura University; Mahmoud El-Saeed, CEO of Raed Bots; and Ali Abu Zeid, CEO of Qubee.

Hashem said the launch represents a step towards localising technology and deepening domestic manufacturing, stressing that technology and innovation are key drivers of industrial development and competitiveness.

He said the government is seeking to develop factories that are not only capable of production, but also more efficient, flexible, and competitive, while adopting advanced technologies and developing some of those technologies locally.

“The 'Made in Egypt' concept is evolving and expanding to reflect Egypt's capabilities in manufacturing and innovation, enhancing technology in local industry and integrating into global supply chains,” Hashem said.

The minister highlighted the role of young Egyptian engineers in developing the robot, saying the project demonstrates their ability to innovate, develop technology, and turn knowledge into industrial products.







He added that the Ministry of Industry is focusing on localising the production of machinery and production lines as enabling industries within Egypt's industrial strategy.

Hashem also stressed the importance of demonstrating the robot's performance in actual industrial operations to build manufacturers' confidence in locally produced robotics.

“The ministry will follow up with Qubee, which is using the robot, to assess its performance and ensure that it meets the company's expectations and industrial requirements,” he said.

The robot currently has a local component ratio of 80%, with the developers targeting 90% following the local manufacture of its motor.

During the ceremony, the minister attended a demonstration of the robot and received an explanation from Raed Bots on its operation and technical features.

Ayman Elbayaa said the IMC is working to bridge the gap between ideas, innovation, and practical industrial applications, while enabling Egyptian industry to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies.

He added that the launch of the locally developed robot reflects a shift towards technology localisation, innovation engineering, and reverse engineering, as well as the development of national capabilities in smart manufacturing.

The event also saw the signing of three cooperation protocols.

The first was signed between the IMC and Raed Bots to provide technical support services to industrial facilities.

The second agreement, between Raed Bots and Qubee, aims to supply robots for packaging machinery.

The third protocol, signed between the Faculty of Engineering at Mansoura University and Raed Bots, covers the supply of educational robots for students for research and training purposes.

Hashem said the development of the robot should be viewed as the beginning of a broader path for Egyptian industry to develop locally made technological solutions, calling for greater cooperation between industrial companies, universities, and technology firms.

He added that such partnerships could strengthen Egypt's capacity to develop and manufacture technology and produce locally developed solutions capable of serving industry and competing in domestic, regional, and international markets.