Qatar Charity Opens Integrated Health Centre In Ferizaj To Serve More Than 200,000 People

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has inaugurated an integrated health centre in Ferizaj, Republic of Kosovo, marking a significant development initiative that strengthens health infrastructure and expands access to high-quality, specialised medical services. The centre will help ease the health and financial burdens on families, particularly those most in need.

The centre covers approximately 1,560sqm. It houses clinics and medical specialities, including family medicine, dentistry, mental health, and radiology, along with other health services, facilities, and equipment that support emergency care and urgent response.

More than 200,000 people are expected to benefit from the centre. It offers several medical services free of charge and others at nominal fees, promoting equitable access to healthcare and extending its reach across the local community.

Sustainable Health and Development Impact

The project will strengthen health facilities in Ferizaj to meet the population's growing needs by bringing preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services together under one roof. The centre will also reduce waiting times, promote early disease detection, and speed emergency response, supporting sustainable health services and improving residents' quality of life.

Expansion of Health Services in Malisheva

As part of its efforts to expand health interventions in Kosovo, Qatar Charity also inaugurated a new health centre in the municipality of Malisheva. The facility will provide essential healthcare services to approximately 5,000 people, including first aid, medical examinations, maternal and child healthcare, seasonal vaccinations, and medicines.

Integrated Care

Coinciding with the inauguration of the two health projects, a delegation of Qatar Charity donors and volunteers spent a day with sponsored orphans, taking part in a range of activities and sports. The event brought joy to the children and strengthened their engagement. The children also presented drawings and artistic performances showcasing their talents. At the same time, the delegation met with teachers and supervisors to learn about their efforts to support the orphans' educational and personal development.

These activities reflect Qatar Charity's integrated approach to orphan care, which extends beyond meeting basic needs to creating a supportive environment that fosters a sense of care and belonging and helps children discover their abilities and express their aspirations with confidence.

Recognition of Donor Support

Ahmed al-Emadi, assistant director of the Identity and Communication Department at Qatar Charity, said:“The idea for this project originated in Qatar, and today we see its impact becoming a tangible reality in Ferizaj. We are pleased to inaugurate this centre, which brings together several medical specialities and provides some services free of charge and others at nominal fees, enabling the largest possible number of beneficiaries to access healthcare.”

He added:“We extend our sincere thanks to the donors whose contributions made this health facility possible, and we pray that their generosity will be richly rewarded.”

Qatar Charity Ferizaj emergency care health infrastructure