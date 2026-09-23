QMC Launches 'Nahj' To Promote Responsible Digital Content

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) Wednesday launched the“Nahj” initiative to elevate digital content creation, reinforce national values and identity, and encourage responsible use of social media platforms.

The programme, unveiled under the slogan“Committed to Our Values,” is being implemented in partnership with Qatar University, various ministries, educational institutions and other relevant entities. It targets school and university students, content creators and the general public through meetings, seminars, workshops and digital platforms over three months.

Mohammed bin Sal'an al-Marri, supervisor of the Nahj initiative, said the corporation launched the programme out of its sense of responsibility towards society and the digital sphere.

“The goal is to support the creation of responsible content that upholds national values and identity while promoting the conscious use of digital platforms,” he said.

He explained that the initiative rests on four core messages: taking pride in one's identity, upholding responsibility for the spoken and written word, delivering content that adds value, and fostering national pride.“While platforms may change and evolve, the values governing one's presence remain constant; every published word carries responsibility, and every piece of content presented can leave an impact on both the individual and society,” al-Marri noted.

He added that Nahj aims to cultivate content creators equipped with the knowledge, skills and adaptability needed to keep pace with digital transformations while producing material that befits society and the nation, content that upholds its morals, values and authentic national identity. The initiative will feature direct engagements with content creators as well as seminars and workshops aligned with its messages and objectives.

Al-Marri expressed pride in the Nahj ambassadors, academics, media professionals and content creators, who convey the initiative's message through their expertise and influential presence. He highlighted Qatar University's role in hosting the launch as a national academic venue that reinforces knowledge's role in serving society. He invited the public to follow Qatar Media Corporation's accounts for updates and materials produced by the Digital Media Office.

In a statement to reporters, he stressed that Nahj serves as a gateway to knowledge and informed engagement with digital content by promoting positive material and inviting academics, researchers and content creators to participate.

The programme seeks to raise awareness of risks in the digital sphere, enhance the ability to distinguish between positive and negative content, and support responsible interaction with platforms.

A panel discussion at the launch featured specialists who addressed key issues in digital content creation and creators' responsibilities. Participants emphasised the importance of awareness when navigating the digital space, the ability to distinguish between positive and negative content, and the need for self-regulation among creators and users.

They also discussed the role of influencers in shaping messages based on a clear vision and positive impact that reinforces national values, identity and belonging while preserving cultural and societal privacy.

Dr Abdulrahman al-Harmi, a media personality and educational consultant, focused on the responsibility of handling digital content and the need to verify it, viewing this as a religious duty as much as a societal one.

He noted that one's mindset forms gradually and can lead to either refinement or moral bankruptcy, depending on the path taken.“A fundamental challenge today is that minds are being shaped in the digital realm,” he said, calling for intellectual protection for the current generation and urging families and society to fulfil their roles in guiding the rising generation.

Dr Talib al-Athba, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University, emphasised that social media influencers must conduct themselves responsibly given the wide reach of their content. He called for self-regulation among both influencers and users, particularly as the digital landscape is often dominated by trends that lack inherent value.

“The decision maker in choosing content is the user himself, which requires him to choose what is useful... and to realise that the positive word is what remains,” he said, adding that responsibility extends beyond production to the messages carried and their impact.

Dr Aisha Jassim al-Kuwari, CEO of Rosa Publishing House and a media consultant, stressed the need to maintain the right approach, adhere to values and national identity, and take pride in the Arabic language and our belonging.“These are interconnected elements in creating content that expresses society and preserves its privacy,” she said.

She noted that the challenge with the Arabic language lies not in the language itself but in presenting it in ways that appeal to young people, and that the local dialect is an extension of Arabic that should be reintroduced in innovative ways.

Fidaa al-Din Yahya, one of the initiative's ambassadors, said digital platforms make communication easier and have become a path to fame. He noted how money and audiences shape an influencer's psychology, warning that the self can become preoccupied with financial gain. He underscored the importance of integrity in one's words as a fundamental quality that content creators must uphold.

QMC Nahj digital platforms