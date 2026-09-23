Qatar Embassy Brings Communities Together At Ottawa Fall Gathering

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ottawa welcomed members of the Qatari, Canadian and wider local communities to the Ottawa Fall Get-Together at Leamy Lake Park in Gatineau, Quebec, held as part of the 2026 Year of Culture partnership between the two countries.

Bringing together more than 100 attendees, the outdoor gathering celebrated the growing friendship between Qatar and Canada through an afternoon of sport, food and informal cultural exchange. Guests of different ages took part in basketball, volleyball and tug-of-war, creating a relaxed setting in which families and community members could meet and form new connections. Tariq Ali Faraj al-Ansari, ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada, said:“This gathering represents an exciting manifestation of the cultural exchange between our peoples and sets an example of mutual understanding. The 2026 Year of Culture partnership goes beyond words, as we demonstrate the important nexus between culture, friendship, peace, and blade-->

“Our message today is that our friendship goes beyond borders, and that our cultural exchange will continue to strengthen and nurture the friendly relations between our two countries and peoples. Together, we can build peaceful and inclusive societies.”

The Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture creates opportunities for people to discover one another's cultures and build lasting relationships. Its programme brings communities, institutions and creative practitioners together through cultural, educational, sporting and community-led activities in the partner countries.

The fall gathering's strong turnout and warm community atmosphere demonstrated how simple shared experiences can support deeper understanding and lasting people-to-people ties between Qatar and blade-->

The Ottawa Fall Get-Together followed a wide-ranging programme of exchange between Qatar and Canada throughout 2026. In Canada, the Year of Culture was launched with a dedicated media day at the Embassy of Qatar in Ottawa; M7 introduced emerging designers from Qatar to Canadian audiences at Fashion Art Toronto; Qatari artist Ghada al-Suwaidi created a special helmet worn by Pierre Gasly at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal; and calligraffiti artist Fatima al-Sharshani produced a public artwork for Montreal's MURAL Festival. In Toronto, Doha Debates brought together students and voices from sport and media for a Town Hall exploring football fandom, community and commercialisation.

In Qatar, Canadian chefs Christian Gosselin, Eric Chong and Andy Hay shared the country's diverse culinary traditions at the Qatar International Food Festival, while Canadian artists participated in the inaugural Art Basel blade-->

Canada's sporting culture was also celebrated through street curling on National Sport Day and a wider winter sports programme featuring ice hockey, curling and skating, alongside Canadian community participation and cultural activities.

Together, these exchanges have connected artists, designers, chefs, young people, athletes and families, creating new opportunities for Qataris and Canadians to experience one another's cultures and build lasting relationships.

Ottawa Leamy Lake Park culture