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Al-Athba Powers Qatar To Skeet Double Gold


2026-09-23 11:04:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rashid Saleh al-Athba won the men's skeet gold medal with an Asian record of 34 hits, leading Qatar to team gold at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Al-Athba produced a superb display of precision, missing just two targets in the final at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

China's Lyu Jianlin, a Paris 2024 mixed team bronze medallist, took silver with 33 hits, while Chinese Taipei's Lee Meng-Yuan claimed bronze with 29.

Earlier, Al-Athba, Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah and Ali Ahmed al-Ishaq secured Qatar's first gold medal of the Games in the team event.

Qatar topped the standings with 353 points, ahead of Kuwait on 348 and India on 346.

His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and Qatar Olympic Committee, presented the gold medals to Qatar's national shooting team. Qatar's medal tally now stands at four, with two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Rashid Saleh al-Athba Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

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Gulf Times

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