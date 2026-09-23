Qatar Teams Up With Google To Skill 50,000 For The AI Age

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is set to train its workforce for the AI era on a large scale. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has joined Google Cloud to launch a national upskilling drive that will open more than 50,000 training seats by 2030.

Delivered through Qatar Digital Academy, the initiative will give professionals across the country hands-on command of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other advanced digital technologies, the tools that are rapidly reshaping how economies work, compete and grow.

The programme is built as a ladder rather than a single course. It starts with foundational digital literacy and climbs to specialised tracks for executives, technical professionals and developers, so that talent at every level can move from understanding new technologies to putting them to work.

It is a central part of MCIT's push to develop human capital and build a deep pool of digital talent that can keep pace with fast-moving technology and meet the specialised skills needs of sectors across the economy.

Her Excellency Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT Reem Mohammed al-Mansoori described capability-building as a cornerstone of Qatar's digital transformation.

"This initiative expands investment in skills by providing specialised training pathways that address the needs of the workforce, executive leaders and technical professionals," she said. "By providing more than 50,000 training seats by 2030, we aim to build a broad base of talent capable of leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud technologies and developing digital solutions that enhance institutional efficiency and support the growth of the digital economy."

She tied the programme directly to the Digital Agenda 2030, which targets the creation of about 26,000 jobs in the information and communications technology sector by the end of the decade and a 10% rise in the capabilities of ICT professionals through advanced skills development.

"Through this programme, we are translating these targets into practical capacity-building pathways in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced digital technologies," al-Mansoori said.

For Google Cloud, the initiative scales up a track record already in place. The company has trained more than 12,000 people in Qatar over the past five years.

"Our expanded skilling collaboration with MCIT scales this commitment to deliver over 50,000 learning opportunities by 2030," said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager at Google Cloud. "Through specialised frameworks like the Advanced Solutions Lab and targeted curricula for Gemini Enterprise and Google Looker, we are providing the structured technical proficiency required to architect and deploy enterprise-scale cloud and AI solutions."

The programme runs under the five-year framework agreement between MCIT and Google Cloud. It was unveiled at Google Cloud Summit Doha 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), which coincided with the third anniversary of Google Cloud's Doha region.

MCIT Google Cloud Qatar Digital Academy QNCC