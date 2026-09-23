PM Condemns Israel's Rejection Of Gaza Plan At High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has reiterated Qatar's condemnation of Israel's publicly declared rejection of the roadmap for completing implementation of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

The prime minister urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and pressure Israel to fulfil its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement and halt its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, so that the roadmap is fully implemented and peace and stability are ultimately achieved in the Gaza Strip.

He was addressing a closed-door meeting at the level of heads of state and government, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister reaffirmed Qatar's firm and steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution.

The Board of Peace, which Trump established and chairs, proposed the 15-point roadmap on July 30, setting out a phased, conditional framework for disarmament and reconstruction under which Hamas would disarm in exchange for a full Israeli military withdrawal and the handover of governance to an independent Palestinian National Committee backed by an international security force.

condemnation Gaza ceasefire agreement UN General Assembly