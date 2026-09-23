HH The Amir's Condolences Conveyed To Dubai Ruler

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani conveyed the condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on the demise of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

At the Zabeel Majlis in Dubai Wednesday, HH Sheikh Jassim also offered condolences to Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and members of the al-Maktoum family.

He prayed to Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a place in paradise and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

HH Sheikh Jassim was accompanied by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani and a number of sheikhs.

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