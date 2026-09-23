HH The Amir's Condolences Conveyed To Dubai Ruler
At the Zabeel Majlis in Dubai Wednesday, HH Sheikh Jassim also offered condolences to Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and members of the al-Maktoum family.
He prayed to Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a place in paradise and bestow patience and solace upon his family.
HH Sheikh Jassim was accompanied by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani and a number of sheikhs.condolences Ruler of Dubai solace
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