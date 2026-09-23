Henkel To Significantly Expand Its Global STEM Initiative Researchers' World

Henkel will invest a double-digit million-euro amount by 2030 to establish five new permanent Researchers' World locations worldwide, including a new STEM center in Düsseldorf, Germany. Researchers' World is Henkel's global education initiative that gives children hands-on access to science and STEM education The initiative builds on 15 years of experience, activities in over 20 countries and the participation of more than 130,000 children worldwide The expansion aims to lower barriers and strengthen equal access to STEM education for children around the world

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, September 23, 2026 /3BL/ - On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, Henkel is taking its long-standing commitment to science education to the next level. By the end of 2030, the company plans to establish five new permanent learning labs as part of its“Researchers' World” initiative (in German: Forscherwelt): a new STEM center at Henkel's headquarters in Düsseldorf and four additional Researchers' World labs around the world. In addition, mobile concepts will bring hands-on science education to children in six additional countries. Henkel will invest a double-digit million-euro amount in the expansion of Researchers' World by 2030.

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“Curiosity and a spirit of discovery are essential drivers of learning and innovation. Through our Researchers' World initiative, we encourage children to ask questions, explore new ideas and develop their own solutions. By expanding the initiative internationally, we want to make high-quality STEM education accessible to as many young people as possible, regardless of their socioeconomic background,” says Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, patron of Henkel's Researchers' World and Chairwoman of Henkel's Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee.

“As Henkel celebrates its 150th anniversary, we are expanding our Researchers' World initiative to enable even more children to experience science, technology and innovation first-hand. We also want to reach young people who have had limited access to these opportunities so far. This project reflects our long-term commitment to social responsibility as a company, both as part of our anniversary year and beyond. We believe that education is an investment in the future of society, which is why we are committed to making a lasting contribution in this area,” says Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel.

ImageA global platform for curiosity, skills and equal opportunity

Founded in Düsseldorf in 2011, Researchers' World has developed into a global education initiative that promotes early STEM education in more than 20 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and South America. Through hands-on experiments and age-appropriate learning formats, children explore scientific concepts and discover the world of science through inquiry, experimentation and problem-solving. Since its launch, more than 130,000 children worldwide have participated in the program. As part of its expansion plans, Henkel aims to extend Researchers' World to more than 30 countries by 2030.

ImageDüsseldorf as one of the five new permanent locations

Henkel will build a new STEM center at its headquarters in Düsseldorf. It will expand the existing concept and location with extracurricular formats, a wider target group, and dedicated access for external visitors. The center is expected to accommodate more than 10,000 children and young people annually. As one of the five new permanent locations, the Düsseldorf center will form part of a wider global network.

“By expanding our global network, we aim to further reduce financial and organizational barriers to STEM education and create accessible learning opportunities for children from different socioeconomic backgrounds and educational pathways,” explains Dr. Ute Krupp, who is responsible for the Researchers' World initiative at Henkel.“Our learning programs support scientific literacy, critical thinking, collaboration and creativity – skills that help young people understand and shape a changing world.”

Further information and free teaching materials are available at

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About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel reported sales of about 20.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose:“Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at

Kathrin Brokmeier

Henkel

Corporate Media Relations

Headquarters, Düsseldorf/Germany

+49-211-797-8605

[email protected]

Hanna Philipps

Henkel

Corporate Media Relations

Headquarters, Düsseldorf/Germany

+49-211-797-3626

[email protected]