Philippine Senate Lowers Threshold To Oust VP Duterte

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Manila: The Philippine Senate approved on Wednesday a lower threshold of votes needed to find Vice President Sara Duterte guilty at her impeachment trial, potentially making it easier to execute her ouster.

Senators voted 13-1, with six Duterte allies abstaining, that the constitutionally required two-thirds guilty verdict by "all members of the Senate" refers only to those "capable of participating".

At least four senators loyal to the vice president, including two now in jail, are now absent from the impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, presiding judge Senator Francis Escudero said the decision, which effectively lowers the number of guilty votes needed from 16 to 14, would be treated as the "controlling ruling" going forward.

"While the chair takes exception to this decision, the chair nonetheless accepts it as a judgment of this court and is bound to give it effect," said Escudero, who was the sole "no" vote.

Duterte's lawyers can still appeal the lower threshold at the Supreme Court.

"We accept the decision without waiving our right to go up to the Supreme Court.... From today until the (verdict), many things can still happen," said Duterte defence counsel Michael Poa.

Vice presidential spokesperson Paolo Panelo called Wednesday's vote an attempt at "changing the constitution".

"Their aim is to manufacture a conviction. They cannot get 16, so they want to lower (it) to convict VP Sara," he said.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on May 11 on allegations of graft, corruption, bribery and an alleged assassination plot against one-time ally President Ferdinand Marcos.

Should the Senate find her guilty, she will be stripped of the vice presidency and permanently barred from elected office.

Two of Duterte's allies are currently in prison on corruption charges and another is hiding while sought on an International Criminal Court warrant.

A fourth, who is out of the country seeking medical treatment, is under investigation.

But they are not alone. Five other senators in the Duterte camp are currently the subject of government probes.

Cleve Arguelles of pollster WR Numero told AFP ahead of the vote that "given the pressure Malacanang (the presidential palace) appears to be exerting on Duterte allies in the Senate, the working expectation is that the administration will continue trying to secure 16 votes".

Arguelles added he believed there was a "strong likelihood" that number could be reached even if the lowered threshold made it unnecessary.

Marcos has repeatedly denied having any influence on the impeachment process.