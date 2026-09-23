Ministry Explains Steps For Submitting Transactions Related To QDI App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice published a video on Wednesday on its social media explaining the steps for submitting transactions related to the Qatar Digital Identity application.

The video guides users to log in to the 'SAK' system and select the Documentation service.

Users are then required to determine the transaction they wish to complete and choose Automated transaction linked to a Qatar Digital ID before clicking“Next.”

The next steps involve entering the first party's details and clicking“Add,” followed by entering the second party's details and clicking“Add.”

Users are then instructed to choose the applicable basic forms without additions and click“Next.”

They can then add all required attachments, click“Add,” and proceed by selecting“Next.”

After completing these steps, users can click“Send Request” and proceed to the Documentation Requests screen, where they select the Electronic Request and choose the relevant request.

The video then directs users to the Qatar Digital Identity application. After logging in, users receive a notification about the transaction and can sign in to continue.

Users are then instructed to return to the Documentation Requests screen in the SAK system to complete the payment process through the“Completed Requests” screen.

The video concludes by showing that users can reach the issuer by clicking on the request.