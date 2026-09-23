Qatar Participates In 19Th Global Governance Group Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar, represented by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, participated in the 19th Global Governance Group (3G) Ministerial Meeting, held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

Addressing the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Qatar's commitment to international law and the UN Charter drives its belief that complex global challenges require collective solutions, genuine cooperation, and public-good-driven political will.

He added that the State of Qatar sees the Global Governance Group as an appropriate framework to rebuild trust in the international system and enhance solidarity among nations and regional blocs, with full respect for the principles of state sovereignty over their territories and borders, and non-interference in their internal affairs, reiterating Qatar's emphasis on the importance of cooperation and coordination between the Global Governance Group and the United Nations system.

Regarding developments related to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, His Excellency stated that the State of Qatar stresses that freedom of navigation in the strait is a firm and non-negotiable principle.

He underlined that the baseline requirement at this stage is the restoration of navigation through this vital waterway, in accordance with the provisions of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), pointing out that the continued closure of the strait risks the vital interests of regional states and the global economy, as the disruption of maritime trade leads to rising costs and impacts fertilizer and food markets.

His Excellency explained that the State of Qatar stresses that containing escalation is a top priority, along with reopening the door to diplomatic efforts.

Accordingly, His Excellency stated, the State of Qatar, in its capacity as a party contributing to mediation efforts, seeks to reopen the strait as soon as possible. Qatar emphasizes that any future arrangements regarding the management of the strait, or any other related issues, must be based on regional consensus and full respect for international law, in a manner that preserves regional security and stability.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to leadership in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve sustainable development and desired progress, while supporting government institutions in improving services across sectors such as education, healthcare, and others.

For example, he said, the GovAI Program under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar enables government entities to develop innovative AI-based projects aimed at enhancing service quality, noting that AI research areas at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development encompass several topics, including Arabic language technologies, harnessing AI for social good, AI fundamentals and applications, AI policies and education, digital health, and cybersecurity.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar launched the "Global Alliance for AI Ethics" initiative on the sidelines of the UN First Global Dialogue on AI Governance, held in Geneva last July.

He stressed the importance of international cooperation in all AI-related activities and programs to benefit humanity, while ensuring flexibility in making these programs accessible to countries of the Global South.

His Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's steadfast support for the Global Governance Group and its commitment to collaborating with all partners to establish an effective, equitable, and inclusive international order.