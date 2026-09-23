Prime Minister Meets Chairman Of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Scott M. Stuart, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperative relations and several topics of mutual concern.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Public Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to establish a cancer treatment hospital in the State of Qatar.