Prime Minister Meets Chairman Of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Scott M. Stuart, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperative relations and several topics of mutual concern.
The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Public Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to establish a cancer treatment hospital in the State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment