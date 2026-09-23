Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Chairman Of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Prime Minister Meets Chairman Of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center


2026-09-23 11:03:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Scott M. Stuart, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperative relations and several topics of mutual concern.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Public Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to establish a cancer treatment hospital in the State of Qatar.

MENAFN23092026000063011010ID1111707227



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search