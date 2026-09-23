Prime Minister Meets With Foreign Ministers Of Egypt, Sweden, And Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today separately with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty; Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Maria Malmer Stenergard; and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Johann Wadephul, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





During the meetings, they reviewed cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest regional developments,particularly diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting security and stability in the region, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.