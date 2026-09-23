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Prime Minister Meets President Of Namibia

Prime Minister Meets President Of Namibia


2026-09-23 11:03:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with President of the Republic of Namibia HE Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

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The Peninsula

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