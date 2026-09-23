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Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Secretary-General Special Representative For Afghanistan

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Secretary-General Special Representative For Afghanistan


2026-09-23 11:03:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) HE Rabab Fatima, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York

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The Peninsula

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