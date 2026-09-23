Qatar Participates In G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting On Accelerating Collective Action To Defeat Ebola

New York: The State of Qatar participated today in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Accelerating Collective Action to Defeat Ebola, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.