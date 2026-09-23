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Qatar Participates In G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting On Accelerating Collective Action To Defeat Ebola

Qatar Participates In G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting On Accelerating Collective Action To Defeat Ebola


2026-09-23 11:03:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated today in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Accelerating Collective Action to Defeat Ebola, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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The Peninsula

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