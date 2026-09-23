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Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar


2026-09-23 11:02:42
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary Rubio met today with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in New York. The two officials reaffirmed the important role the U.S.-India strategic partnership continues to play in promoting a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Secretary Rubio and Minister Jaishankar also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The two also discussed sanctions that could be leveled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran. The Secretary emphasized that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges.

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U.S. Department of State

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