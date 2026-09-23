Joint Statement On The Launch Of The Andes-Atlantic Corridor

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Argentine Republic on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Week.

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Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno launched the Andes-Atlantic Corridor, a joint initiative to strengthen and modernize infrastructure linking Argentina's vital economic sectors to major Atlantic ports and Western markets. With this new economic corridor, the United States and Argentina are advancing our shared commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of the Western Hemisphere and its critical supply chains.

The Andes-Atlantic Corridor aims to facilitate public and private investment in transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure for a generation, making the United States a fundamental partner for infrastructure and investment in Argentina. Mineral, oil, and gas exports will increase via U.S. and U.S.-backed investments in rail, waterways, ports, pipelines, and energy generation and transmission infrastructure, built on a foundation of trusted technology that aims to ensure optimal efficiency and maximum cybersecurity.

Under the Andes-Atlantic Corridor, the United States and Argentina aim to strengthen cooperation in the following sectors:

Transportation Sector: Identify priority infrastructure projects for rehabilitation and expansion of railways, waterways, and ports, with opportunities for American firms to compete as bidders or subcontractors. Energy Sector: Commercially develop the Vaca Muerta region's energy resources via U.S. investment, technology, and financial instruments, including direct loans, loan guarantees, and insurance products to mobilize U.S. capital, equipment, and service providers. Minerals Sector: Identify opportunities under the U.S.-Argentina Critical Minerals Framework to support critical mineral mining and processing, advancing commitments to secure supply chains and promote global supply chain diversification. Digital Sector: Support the use of trusted technology and collaborate on platform security and customs screening equipment, in a manner consistent with Article 3.2 of the U.S.-Argentina Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and Investment.

The United States can leverage U.S. government financing, development, and technical assistance tools provided by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Export-Import Bank of the United States, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, as well as the U.S. private sector, to support development of the Corridor. Argentina aims to continue to strengthen its legal and regulatory environment and investment protections to attract foreign capital, which include transparent, predictable, and effective legal and regulatory frameworks governing infrastructure concessions, welcoming participation of U.S. companies and financiers in the market.

Working together, the United States and Argentina seek to continue to build on our robust relationship through increased U.S. investment, close security cooperation, and aligned values.

The Andes-Atlantic Corridor is part of the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and builds on the United States' support for strategic economic corridors globally that secure U.S. supply chains and create opportunities for U.S. firms. Existing corridors include the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the Trans-Caspian Trade Route in Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Lobito Corridor in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Luzon Economic Corridor in the Philippines.

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For more information, please see the United States and Argentina Launch Andes-Atlantic Corridor Fact Sheet. For media inquiries, please submit questions here.