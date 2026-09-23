DSA Joins Coindesk Policy & Regulation Conference Discussion On Combating Illicit Finance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research, and education related to emerging technologies, participated in CoinDesk's Policy & Regulation 2026 conference, where DSA Senior Policy Advisor Molly Woodman joined a panel discussion examining the future of monitoring illicit finance on public blockchains.

Held on September 22 in Washington, D.C., the conference brought together leaders from across the legal, compliance, policy, government, and digital asset sectors to discuss key regulatory issues facing the industry. As part of the program, the session,“The Future of Monitoring Illicit Finance on Public Blockchains,” explored how blockchain analytics and public-private collaboration can support more effective approaches to financial crime prevention.

Woodman was joined by David Feder, Partner at Fenwick & West LLP, and Sarah Ward, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at Chainalysis. The discussion was moderated by John Hurston, General Counsel at TRON.

The discussion examined how the transparency of public blockchains and advances in on-chain analytics can strengthen financial crime monitoring and support practical approaches to compliance and responsible innovation. Participants also considered the importance of coordination among technology providers, financial institutions, policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders in addressing illicit finance.

DSA's participation reflects its ongoing work to bring emerging technology expertise into policy discussions surrounding digital assets, financial infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and responsible innovation. Through research, education, and engagement with stakeholders across the public and private sectors, DSA works to advance policy frameworks that support innovation while prioritizing transparency, individual rights, and public welfare.

About the Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

Contact

Maghan Lusk

[email protected]

