Can Social Security Ever Ask You To Prove You're Still Alive?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine opening a letter from Social Security and discovering that the government wants information confirming that you're still eligible to receive your monthly benefit. It sounds like the setup for a scam, but there are legitimate circumstances in which the Social Security Administration may need to verify that a beneficiary is alive. That doesn't mean retirees routinely have to march into a Social Security office every year with identification in hand. The issue most often comes up when someone lives outside the United States or when SSA's records contain conflicting or incorrect death information. Knowing how Social Security proof of life procedures actually work can help you respond to a legitimate request without handing personal information to an impostor.

Some Beneficiaries Living Overseas Receive Questionnaires

Americans receiving Social Security outside the United States can encounter something called a Foreign Enforcement Questionnaire, or FEQ. The Social Security Administration uses two primary Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires. Form SSA-7162 generally goes to beneficiaries living abroad who receive their own benefits, while Form SSA-7161 is used when a representative payee receives benefits for a child or an adult unable to manage their own funds.

Depending on the beneficiary's circumstances, these forms can ask about changes affecting eligibility, including citizenship, residence, marital status, work, and other information. SSA's program instructions show that Form SSA-7161 is used for child beneficiaries and adult beneficiaries with representative payees and can be sent annually or when requested by the agency. So, while“prove you're alive” isn't necessarily the wording you'll see on the envelope, Social Security proof of life verification is a genuine concern for certain people collecting benefits abroad.

Ignoring a Legitimate SSA Request Can Affect Payments

A letter asking for information shouldn't automatically be tossed away because it seems unusual. Social Security uses the foreign enforcement process to make sure beneficiaries outside the country continue to meet requirements for their payments, and failure to return required information can eventually interrupt benefits. The SSA's international services page tells recipients how to return Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires and provides country-specific contacts for people who need Social Security assistance abroad. If you're suspicious about a form, independently contact SSA using information from SSA rather than calling a telephone number from an unexpected text, email, or unsolicited call. That approach lets you verify whether the Social Security proof of life request is genuine without ignoring something that could affect your monthly income.

Mistaken Death Reports Really Do Happen

A much stranger situation occurs when a living person is accidentally recorded as dead in Social Security's systems. A July 2026 audit from the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General reported that SSA posted approximately 5.6 million death records to its Death Master File during calendar year 2025 and later determined 12,504, or 0.22%, were erroneous. Errors can occur because SSA receives an incorrect death report or because of an administrative mistake involving information such as a Social Security number. While 0.22% is a tiny share of millions of records, it is anything but tiny if your retirement check, bank records, or credit life is affected. In that situation, Social Security proof of life can become a very literal problem.

You'll Need Real Identification to Correct a Death Error

If SSA's system says you're dead when you're standing very much alive, the agency tells you to visit a local Social Security office as soon as possible. According to Social Security's official instructions, you should bring at least one form of current identification, with acceptable examples including a passport, driver's license, employee ID, military record, health insurance card other than a Medicare card, or certain other records. SSA requires original documents or copies certified by the issuing agency and says photocopies and notarized copies aren't acceptable for this purpose. Once the record is corrected, SSA can provide an“Erroneous Death Case – Third Party Contact” notice that you can show banks, doctors, and others as evidence that the death report was wrong. That's an important document because correcting Social Security's record may not instantly undo every downstream problem caused by the erroneous report.

A Wrong Death Record Can Temporarily Stop Your Benefits

The most immediate concern for retirees is what happens to their money while the mistake is being sorted out. SSA acknowledged in a 2025 explanation of its death records that erroneous death reports can temporarily stop benefits and create financial hardship for beneficiaries, spouses, and dependent children until records are corrected and benefits restored. The agency receives death information from numerous sources, including states, relatives, funeral homes, federal agencies, and financial institutions. Current SSA operating instructions say that when the agency learns a beneficiary who was terminated for death is actually alive, employees investigate and take steps to restore payments. If your regular deposit unexpectedly disappears, don't assume it's merely a bank delay. Check your My Social Security account and contact SSA through an official channel.

Contact your local Social Security office immediately. Bring current, original identification. Don't bring photocopies or notarized copies; SSA says they aren't accepted for this purpose. Ask for the Erroneous Death Case – Third Party Contact notice after the record is corrected. Check whether Social Security payments stopped. Keep the correction notice for banks, doctors, and other organizations whose records may also need fixing.

A Strange Request Isn't Automatically a Scam

Scammers know that unusual government requests can frighten people, which is why you should verify a Social Security proof of life request before providing personal information. Start at the official Social Security website or contact your local Social Security office independently instead of trusting contact information supplied in an unsolicited message. Beneficiaries living abroad should pay particular attention to legitimate Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires, while anyone unexpectedly told that SSA thinks they're deceased should address the problem immediately with current original identification. The larger lesson is to keep your address and contact information current with SSA and investigate unexplained interruptions to benefits quickly rather than assuming they'll correct themselves.

Have you or someone you know ever received an unusual Social Security verification letter or even been mistakenly reported as deceased? Share your experience in the comments.