Before Calling The Number In A Medicare TV Ad, Check These 5 Things

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The commercial sounds irresistible: extra benefits, low premiums, money toward everyday expenses, and a toll-free number you can call right now. But a Medicare TV ad is marketing, not a personalized analysis of whether that plan covers your doctors, prescriptions, pharmacy, or medical needs. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has taken misleading advertising seriously enough that it reported denying more than 1,500 noncompliant or misleading TV ad submissions since 2023. That doesn't mean every Medicare commercial is deceptive, but it does mean retirees should treat the phone number on the screen as the beginning of their research rather than the end. Before calling (or giving anyone your Medicare information), check these five things first.

1. Check Who Is Actually Behind the Medicare TV Ad

A commercial filled with Medicare imagery may be produced by an insurance company, agent, broker, or third-party marketing organization rather than the federal Medicare program itself. Medicare's marketing rules prohibit plan advertisements from using confusing words, imagery, or misleading Medicare logos, and current rules also prohibit advertisements that don't use specific plan names.

Look carefully for the company or plan identified in the commercial and pay attention to spoken or printed disclaimers rather than assuming the toll-free number belongs to Medicare. If you're uncertain, don't use the number from the advertisement to verify the advertisement; independently visit Medicare or contact Medicare through its official contact information. That extra minute helps you distinguish official Medicare resources from a company trying to sell Medicare Advantage or Part D coverage.

2. Check Whether the Advertised Benefits Exist Where You Live

One of the biggest traps in a national Medicare TV ad is assuming the benefits shown on television are available to everyone watching. Medicare Advantage plans operate within service areas, and costs, benefits, networks, eligibility requirements, and available plans can vary by location. A commercial may legitimately discuss benefits offered by certain plans without the plan available in your ZIP code offering exactly what caught your attention.

Medicare's official Plan Compare tool lets you enter your ZIP code and see Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans actually available where you live. Instead of asking only,“Can I get that benefit?” compare the complete plan against your current coverage because a flashy extra benefit can be worth far less than higher medical or prescription costs elsewhere.

3. Check Your Doctors and Hospitals Before Switching

A plan that costs less each month can become considerably more expensive or inconvenient if your longtime cardiologist, hospital, or other important provider isn't in its network. Medicare explains that Original Medicare generally allows beneficiaries to use any doctor or hospital that takes Medicare anywhere in the United States, while Medicare Advantage members may need to use providers within their plan's network and service area for non-emergency care.

HMOs generally require members to use network providers except in situations such as emergencies, out-of-area urgent care, and temporary out-of-area dialysis. PPOs may offer more out-of-network flexibility, but patients can typically pay more for using it. Before changing coverage because of a Medicare TV ad, verify important doctors and hospitals directly with both the plan and providers rather than relying solely on a sales representative's verbal assurance.

4. Check Every Prescription and Your Preferred Pharmacy

Your prescription list can completely change the financial calculation behind a Medicare plan. Medicare's Plan Compare resources allow beneficiaries to enter the medications they currently take and estimate monthly and yearly drug costs under available plans. Pharmacy choice matters too because Medicare explains that some plans have preferred in-network pharmacies offering lower cost sharing, while prescriptions purchased outside a plan's network can cost considerably more.

Make a written list containing each drug's exact name, dosage, frequency, and preferred pharmacy before talking with anyone about switching plans. A $0 premium or attractive extra benefit won't feel like much of a bargain if one expensive medication moves into a less favorable coverage situation.

5. Check What Information They're Asking You to Provide

Calling an advertisement may turn into a sales conversation, but there are still rules governing what Medicare plan representatives can do. Medicare says representatives aren't allowed to ask for bank-account or credit-card information over the phone unless it's needed to process an enrollment request, and plans don't need that information merely to provide a quote. Medicare also says plans cannot require you to speak with a sales agent just to obtain information about the plan.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers may impersonate Medicare or familiar companies to obtain Medicare, Social Security, or financial-account numbers, particularly around Open Enrollment. If a Medicare TV ad leads to a caller pressuring you to disclose sensitive information before you've even decided what you want, stop the conversation and independently verify who you're dealing with.

Don't Make a Medicare Decision Based on One Benefit

The most persuasive feature in a Medicare TV ad may have surprisingly little to do with what your healthcare actually costs over the next year. Compare premiums, deductibles, copays, coinsurance, drug coverage, pharmacy networks, provider networks, prior-authorization requirements, maximum out-of-pocket limits, and extra benefits together rather than focusing on one promise from a commercial. Medicare's official comparison of Medicare Advantage plan types shows just how differently HMO, PPO, PFFS, SNP, and MSA plans can handle networks, referrals, drug coverage, and other requirements. Use Medicare to independently check the sales pitch, and remember that a legitimate agent should be able to answer detailed questions without rushing you into enrollment.

Have you ever called the number from a Medicare commercial and did the plan turn out to offer the same benefits you thought you were calling about? Share your experience in the comments.