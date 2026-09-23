Should You Contribute To A Trump Account? Take The Free $1,000, Then Do The Math
|Child's age
|You've contributed
|Balance at 7%
|5
|$25,000
|$30,800
|10
|$50,000
|$73,900
|18
|$90,000
|$181,900
At 18, you've put in $90,000. The account holds $181,900. Take away your $90,000 and $91,900 of growth is left. That growth is the part the IRS cares about. (The $1,000 seed isn't in these numbers; it's free, so it doesn't change the comparison.)
How much of the $91,900 you keep depends on the account it grew in. And that depends on your bracket.Where your bracket comes in
Picture one salary of $85,000, married filing jointly. Subtract the $32,200 standard deduction for 2026. That leaves $52,800 of taxable income. Pre-tax 401(k) contributions would push it lower still.
In 2026, the 12% bracket for a joint return runs from $24,800 to $100,800 of taxable income. At $52,800, you're in the middle of it.
The same $52,800 matters for investments. Long-term capital gains on a joint return are taxed at 0% until taxable income reaches $98,900. $98,900 minus $52,800 leaves $46,100 of room at 0% each year.
Your kid pays the tax on Trump Account withdrawals, not you. But while they're a student you mostly support, the kiddie tax rules generally tax most of their investment income at your rate. For you, that's 12%.
|Where the $5,000 a year went
|Tax on the $91,900 of growth
|529, spent on qualified education
|$0
|Your taxable brokerage, sold over two years at today's income
|About $0 ($45,950 a year fits inside the $46,100 of room)
|Your taxable brokerage, all sold in one year
|About $6,900 ($46,100 at 0%, the other $45,800 at 15%)
|Trump Account, spent on college, taxed at 12%
|About $11,000
|Trump Account, spent on anything else before 591⁄2, 12% plus the 10% penalty
|About $20,200
For college, the 529 wins cleanly. For money your kid has at 18, your own taxable account wins at your income, because long-term gains and qualified dividends inside the 0% band cost nothing. It also stays in your name.
That surprises people. It shouldn't. A traditional IRA wrapper turns cheap capital gains into ordinary income.The better home for your next $5,000
You're already maxing your Roth IRA and taking the full 401(k) match. If your plan offers a Roth 401(k), the next $5,000 goes there.
It's the same after-tax money as a Trump Account contribution. Put in $5,000 a year for 18 years at 7% and it grows to the same $181,900. The difference is on the way out. Qualified Roth withdrawals in retirement are tax-free, so the $91,900 of growth is never taxed. In the Trump Account, that same growth carries about $11,000 of tax at 12%.
At 12%, Roth usually beats traditional too. You pay a low rate now, and a growing career makes a higher rate later more likely. And the money builds your own retirement, which nobody else is going to fund.
If college is the actual goal, a 529 does the job with tax-free growth, and you stay the owner. Depending on your state, contributions may also earn a state tax deduction. Leftover 529 money isn't trapped: up to $35,000 over a lifetime can roll into your kid's Roth IRA once the account is 15 years old, within the annual Roth limit.
One exception changes the math. Employers can now let you contribute to a Trump Account pre-tax through payroll, under a cafeteria plan, inside that $2,500 employer limit. That slice goes in untaxed, exactly like a traditional 401(k). At 12%, a $2,500 payroll contribution saves $300 of federal income tax. If your employer offers it, that slice is a fair fight. Ask.The honest case for putting money in
The best argument for the Trump Account isn't the giant projection. Leave the $181,900 untouched from 18 to 60 at 7% and it passes $3 million. In a spreadsheet, =FV(0.07, 42, 0, -181900) returns about $3.1 million. That assumes 42 more years of nobody touching anything. Possible, but not a plan.
Conversions follow the same pro-rata rule as withdrawals. At 18, $91,900 of the $181,900 is taxable, which is about half. So each converted dollar is about half taxable. Convert $31,900 in a year, and about $16,100 of it counts as income. The 2026 standard deduction for a single filer is $16,100. If that's your kid's only income and nobody claims them as a dependent, the federal tax is $0. Repeat for a few low-income years.
The kiddie tax complicates the timing. While your kid is a dependent student, a dependent's standard deduction is much smaller, and most conversion income gets taxed at your rate. The zero-tax version usually waits until they're supporting themselves, often in their early to mid 20s.
That's a genuinely good deal. It's also a deal your kid makes, with money they control. Some 18-year-olds convert to a Roth. Some buy a truck.
It works best with money that costs you nothing. Grandparents who want to give something that compounds are ideal contributors here, as long as everyone's deposits together stay under the $5,000 cap. So is anyone who asks what the baby needs.The move to make
For a household on one salary around $85,000, married filing jointly, in the 12% bracket, with a baby on the way or just arrived, the Roth IRA maxed and the full match captured, the move is this.
File Form 4547 for the $1,000 as soon as your kid has a Social Security number. Ask HR whether your employer contributes or offers pre-tax payroll contributions, and take every free dollar. Then send your own next $5,000 to a Roth 401(k), or to a 529 if college is the goal. Point generous grandparents at the Trump Account.
That changes once your own accounts are full. If you're already maxing your 401(k) and the 529 covers college, the Trump Account's Roth-conversion path becomes a good home for extra money aimed at your kid's future. The account will still be there when you get to that point.Additional viewing
If you are interested in a rather pedantic video on the topic, check out the IRS's video on Trump accounts below. Nothing like hearing it from Uncle Sam himself.Sources
Relevant sources:
Internal Revenue Code (Pub. L. 119-21)
-
530A, Trump accounts:
6434, pilot program contribution:
128, employer contributions:
IRS guidance and forms
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Notice 2025-68:
Form 4547:
Instructions for Form 4547:
IRS newsroom release on Online Account elections:
Proposed regulations (Federal Register)
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Trump Accounts, March 9, 2026:
Eligible investments, August 21, 2026:
Employer contributions under §128, August 11, 2026:
Tax figures and publications
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Rev. Proc. 2025-32:
Publication 590-A:
Publication 590-B:
Publication 970:
Topic 409, capital gains:
Topic 553, kiddie tax:
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