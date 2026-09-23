Will Discuss Iran War With Xi, Confirms Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday, with Iran confirmed for discussion and trade, artificial intelligence safety and detained Americans among the issues drawing attention ahead of the meeting.

Trump said on Wednesday evening that he would discuss Iran with Xi, providing a specific indication of the talks' agenda after Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to disclose a detailed list of subjects.

“I'll be talking about that and many other subjects, but it's all coming along, including that,” Trump told reporters.

Xi arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday and was greeted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The welcome included a red carpet, ceremonial cannon fire and a flyover by two B-1 bombers.

Thursday's programme includes a formal state arrival ceremony and an evening state dinner. The talks come amid appeals from members of Congress for Trump to secure results on market access, technology safeguards and the protection of Americans abroad.

Trade discussions have already taken place between senior officials.

Speaking in New York on Wednesday, Rubio said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had met Chinese representatives on Sunday to discuss trade. He described those exchanges as frank, open and direct.

Asked whether Trump would seek Chinese help in ending the conflicts involving Iran and Russia, Rubio said the president would raise relevant global issues. He declined to specify what Washington would ask Beijing to do.

“We'll talk about everything that's relevant. We'll talk about everything that's important,” Rubio said.

He said any positive outcomes or joint announcements would be made public, while arguing that negotiations worked best when officials could speak privately.

Trump's subsequent confirmation placed Iran firmly among the subjects he intends to raise. Rubio had earlier reiterated Washington's position that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and said the administration remained open to a negotiated agreement.

Agricultural trade is another issue lawmakers want addressed.

Republican Senator Pete Ricketts and Representative Zach Nunn have urged the administration to secure dependable Chinese purchases of American soybeans and better access for US beef. Their appeals focus on enforcement of existing commitments as well as further market openings.

On technology, 17 Democratic senators led by Chris Van Hollen have asked Trump to pursue an AI safety agreement with China. Their proposals include common testing standards, oversight of advanced systems and consideration of a mutual pause in development.

Those are congressional requests, rather than an announced agreement between the two governments or a confirmed item on their negotiating agenda.

Detained Americans are also expected to feature in US representations. Rubio said their cases were raised in every engagement with countries holding them.

Senator Ted Budd has separately urged Trump to address religious freedom and seek the release of detained Americans and religious figures in China.

The White House programme continues on Friday with tea for the two presidential couples and a visit to the National Archives. No joint outcome document was included in the announcements reviewed ahead of the talks.