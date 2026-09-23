Wanted Snatcher Arrested With Pistol, Stolen Bike After Police Encounter In Ghaziabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Sep 24 (IANS) A wanted snatcher, Aamir Ali alias Aman, was arrested following an encounter with the police in the Indirapuram area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, a team from the Indirapuram Police Station was checking suspicious vehicles and individuals at the Sector 1 Vasundhara T-point when a man riding a motorcycle approached the area from the Hindon side.

On noticing the police, the suspect turned his motorcycle around and attempted to flee. The police team chased him, following which the accused, after realising that he had been surrounded, allegedly opened fire at the policemen.

The police retaliated, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was subsequently apprehended and taken to a hospital for treatment.

ACP Suryabali Maurya said the arrested accused was identified as 24-year-old Aamir Ali alias Aman, a resident of Chilla village in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Delhi. He was wanted in connection with a case registered at the Indirapuram Police Station.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a.315-bore pistol, one empty cartridge, one live cartridge and a piece of yellow metal from his possession.

According to the police, the recovered piece of yellow metal is suspected to be linked to an incident reported in the Kavinagar police station area.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in several incidents of chain snatching, mobile phone snatching and motorcycle theft in Delhi-NCR and Ghaziabad. Police said he carried out the crimes along with his associate, Suhail.

Nearly a dozen cases, including those related to robbery, snatching, theft, the Arms Act and the Gangster Act, have been registered against Aamir in Delhi-NCR, police said.

The police are currently investigating Suhail's role and probing other cases allegedly linked to the accused.