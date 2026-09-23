Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 24: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22K Gold (Rs/10g)
|24K Gold (Rs/10g)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,38,920
|Rs 1,51,550
|Rs 2,49,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,39,159
|Rs 1,51,810
|Rs 2,50,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,38,975
|Rs 1,51,610
|Rs 2,49,200
|Chennai
|Rs 1,39,562
|Rs 1,52,250
|Rs 2,51,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,39,269
|Rs 1,51,930
|Rs 2,50,200
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,39,379
|Rs 1,52,050
|Rs 2,50,700
Gold figures are based on the September 24 city-wise market data available for the major Indian markets; retail jewellery prices can vary depending on additional charges.
Gold is generally available in different purity levels, with 24-carat gold representing the highest purity and 22-carat gold being widely used for jewellery. Silver, meanwhile, is tracked separately in the domestic market, with 999 fine silver commonly used as a benchmark for pricing.
The precious metals market can see frequent changes as international prices respond to developments in the global economy. Movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments and demand for safe-haven assets can all influence bullion prices. Domestic prices can also vary between cities because of local taxes, transportation costs and other market factors.
For buyers planning to purchase jewellery or bullion, the quoted market rate is only one component of the final amount payable. Jewellery purchases can include making charges, taxes and other applicable costs, meaning the final bill at a retail outlet may differ from the underlying bullion rate.
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