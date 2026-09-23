9 Dead As AC Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida
Rescue and relief operations are underway, the police said. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.
“I was sleeping when someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape; there was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out. The bus was packed with passengers,” a passenger onboard the ill-fated bus told ANI.
(This is a developing story...)
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