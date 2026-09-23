Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
9 Dead As AC Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

9 Dead As AC Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida


2026-09-23 10:31:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed and many others were injured, after a sleeper tourist bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. According to initial reports, the double-decker bus, which had over 30 passengers onboard caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway while travelling from Noida to Mahoba.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, the police said. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.

“I was sleeping when someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape; there was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out. The bus was packed with passengers,” a passenger onboard the ill-fated bus told ANI.

(This is a developing story...)

MENAFN23092026007365015876ID1111707185



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search