Avtar Gill Recalls Shooting With Amrish Puri For Waaris In 1988, Calls Him A 'Kind And Warm Person'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Avtar Gill took a walk down memory lane, and recalled his experience of sharing the screen with legendary actor Amrish Puri in the 1988 film Waaris.

Sharing two pictures from the film on his social media account, Avtar Gill remembered Puri not only as an extraordinary actor but also as a warm and affectionate person off screen.

He shared a black-and-white still featuring himself alongside Amrish Puri, followed by another picture of the two actors from the film.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote,“A beautiful memory with the legendary Amrish Puri sahab while shooting for the movie Waaris (1988).”

“An icon of Indian cinema and an extraordinary actor, but for me, he was also a genuinely kind and warm person who always treated me with great affection,” Gill wrote. He further said he was“grateful to have shared the screen with him and, more importantly, to have known his kindness.”

Directed by Ravindra Peepat, Waaris released in 1988 and featured an ensemble cast including Smita Patil, Raj Babbar, Amrita Singh, Raj Kiran, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Amrish Puri.

The film was based on Sohan Singh Hans' Punjabi novel 'Kaare Hatthi' and revolved around inheritance, family conflict and a battle over ancestral land.

Amrish Puri played Dulla Singh, while Avtar Gill essayed Dara Singh.

Waaris was also significant for its cast and circumstances surrounding its release. Smita Patil, who played Paramjit 'Paro', passed before the film's release, and her lines were then dubbed by Rekha.

Talking about Amrish Puri's journey to stardom, he entered films relatively late, making his screen debut in Reshma Aur Shera in 1971, at around the age of 39.

His powerful baritone and personality made him particularly sought after for negative roles.

From Vidhaata, Shakti, Hero, Meri Jung and Nagina to Mr. India, Shahenshah, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Ghayal, Saudagar, Damini and Karan Arjun, Puri created a long list of memorable characters.

His character as Mogambo from Shekhar Kapur's Mr. India (1987) went on to become one of the most iconic characters in the history of Bollywood.

He played Baldev Rai in Ghayal, Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun and also delivered unforgettable performances in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Virasat, Gardish, Ghatak and Pardes.

He also earned international recognition through projects such as Gandhi and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in which he played the antagonist Mola Ram.

Talking about Avtar Gill, meanwhile built his own identity as one of Hindi cinema's familiar character actors.

His film career dates back to the late 1970s, with Noorie among his early credits and later appeared in films including Saath Saath, Mashaal, Ghulami, Khamosh, Shahenshah, Kabzaa, Daddy, Awaargi, Agneepath, Aashiqui and Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Mohra, Rangeela, Baadshah, Indian, Airlift and Wazir.

–IANS

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