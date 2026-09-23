Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 24: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
State-level taxes, including VAT, transportation expenses, dealer commissions and other charges contribute to differences in petrol and diesel prices across locations. As a result, consumers in different states can pay different amounts even when the broader movement in fuel prices remains similar.
Global crude oil prices are another important factor influencing the domestic fuel market. Changes in international crude prices, along with fluctuations in the rupee's value against the US dollar, can affect the cost structure for oil marketing companies. However, the retail price paid by consumers also depends on taxes and other local components.
Major metropolitan cities continue to be closely watched because they serve as reference points for consumers tracking daily fuel-price movements. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad are among the cities for which consumers regularly check the latest petrol and diesel rates.
Fuel prices are generally updated at 6 am each day. Consumers can therefore check the applicable rate before refuelling, particularly when there are changes in the domestic or international oil market.
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