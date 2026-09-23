U.S. Investment In Azerbaijan Jumps 47% In First Half Of 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the U.S. into Azerbaijan grew by 47% in the first half of 2026.

Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) show that during the reporting period, this figure amounted to $131.56 million, up $42 million compared to the same period last year.

During the first 6 months of this year, investments from the U.S. accounted for 3.6% of the total volume of foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan.

In the first half of 2025, the total volume of foreign direct investments from the U.S. into Azerbaijan stood at $89.4 million.

Furthermore, in the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's direct foreign investments in the US amounted to $101.9 million. This represents an increase of $24.3 million, or 31.3%, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, investments from Azerbaijan directed to the U.S. accounted for 2% of the total volume of direct foreign investments from Azerbaijan.

The total volume of foreign direct investment into the Azerbaijani economy from January through June 2026 exceeded $3.66 billion. This marks an increase of $444.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan into foreign economies during the reporting period amounted to approximately $5 billion. This figure represents an increase of $3.65 billion-or a 3.7-fold rise-compared to the same period last year.