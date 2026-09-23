9 Charred To Death As Massive Fire Engulfs Double-Decker Bus In Greater Noida

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 24 (IANS) Nine people, including a woman, were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station, triggering panic among passengers, many of whom jumped out of the windows to save themselves.

More than 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire. Nine passengers, including a woman, were trapped inside and burnt alive in the massive blaze.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team and personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Passengers were evacuated from the bus, and those trapped inside were brought to safety.

Several passengers were reportedly rescued safely after the windows of the bus were broken to facilitate their escape.

The authorities are currently working at the scene as the circumstances surrounding the fire are being ascertained.

The double-decker bus was travelling from Noida towards Mahoba via the Yamuna Expressway when the fire broke out.

The incident has once again raised questions over the safety arrangements and precautions followed by buses, particularly those operating on long-distance routes.

According to a preliminary report, the bus was carrying a large quantity of luggage, including baggage loaded on its roof. The presence of a substantial amount of luggage has also drawn attention in the wake of the fire.

Fires involving buses of this nature have occurred in the past as well, raising concerns over passenger safety and the need for adequate emergency arrangements in such vehicles.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Police and fire department teams are currently at the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.