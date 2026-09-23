Trump Hails 'Great Greeting' For Xi As US, China Extend Trade Truce

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said the welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping was well received, calling the reception a "great greeting" as Xi arrived in the United States for a three-day state visit. The visit of the Chinese President comes a few days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had informed that both countries had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, originally set to expire in November.

"That was a great greeting, and I think they appreciate it... Also, it's very nice to land on what they consider to be the most beautiful helipad ever built," Trump told reporters after returning from welcoming Xi at Joint Base Andrews.

According to Fox News, Secretary Scott Bessent announced that United States and Chinese officials agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce known as the "Busan agreement". The agreement was made in October 2025 meant to ease economic tensions between the two nations.

High-Profile State Dinner and Key Discussions

Trump said leaders from the technology and banking sectors, along with others, would attend the state dinner hosted for Xi Jinping. "The entire tech world, the entire banking world, and a lot more will be in attendance at tomorrow night's state dinner for Chinese President Xi," Trump said, adding, "I wish we had more seats."

Trump made the remarks after welcoming Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, where he was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump to receive the Chinese President and First Lady Peng Liyuan.

Responding to a reporter's question on discussions with Xi regarding Iran, Trump said, "We'll see. I'll be talking about that and many other subjects, but it's also coming along well - including that."

Tensions Over Iran

Earlier, US media had reported that Trump is set to confront Xi Jinping over China's support for Iran. According to Fox News, this comes in light of the reports connecting Chinese firms to satellite intelligence passed prior to a fatal Iranian assault on American forces.

Earlier, a Wall Street Journal reported alleged Chinese satellite support to Iran. The WSJ, citing US officials familiar with the matter, reported that Iran obtained high-resolution satellite imagery of Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan from Chinese entities before a July 17 Iranian missile attack that killed three US service members and wounded four others.

Arrival Ceremonies and Official Schedule

During Xi's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, US Air Force B-1 Lancer supersonic bombers flew overhead as Trump welcomed the Chinese President.

Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States will include a series of engagements with Trump at the White House, including bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, remarks and a state dinner, according to the White House schedule.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to greet Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan at the South Portico at 10:00 am EDT, followed by an arrival ceremony at the Grand Foyer at 10:10 am.

At 10:15 am, Trump and Xi Jinping will deliver remarks at the Grand Foyer, followed by a gift exchange involving the two leaders and First Ladies at the Blue Room at 10:30 am.

The schedule also includes a Silent Drill Platoon Review at 10:40 am at the South Portico and a Military Review at 11:00 am at the Rose Garden with Trump, Melania Trump, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan.

Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping at the Oval Office at 11:30 am, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting at the Cabinet Room at 12:00 pm.

Later in the day, Trump will receive his Intelligence Briefing at 2:00 pm and participate in a Policy Meeting at the Oval Office at 3:30 pm.

In the evening, Trump and the First Lady will greet Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan at the North Portico at 6:45 pm.

The two leaders will deliver remarks at the East Room at 7:55 pm, followed by a state dinner hosted by Trump and the First Lady at 8:10 pm.

Xi Jinping is visiting the United States at the invitation of Trump. The visit marks his second summit with Trump in less than six months. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)